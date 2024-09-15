Afternoon briefing: ‘Well played’ - Shiv Sena (UBT) takes jibe at Gadkari; IMD issues ‘red’ alert in Odisha; and more

Reacting to Nitin Gadkari's claim that an opposition leader offered him the coveted prime ministerial post, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the INDIA bloc has very capable leaders who can lead the country. She said that Gadkari was using the opposition as an excuse to express his desire to be the prime minister. "Nitin Gadkari ji is expressing his heartfelt desire to be on the top chair, using the excuse of opposition parties he is sending a message to Modiji. INDIA alliance has very capable leaders who can lead the country, wouldn’t want to borrow one from BJP. Well played Nitin ji," Chaturvedi posted on social media platform X. The union minister claimed that he was offered the top post ahead of the 2024 general elections, but he “simply rejected” it. Though Gadkari did not reveal the identity of the person, he hinted that he was approached by a senior leader. Dig Deeper Union minister Nitin Gadkari.(Bloomberg)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, predicting extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. An ‘orange’ alert has also been issued predicting very heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. “Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Gangetic West Bengal on September 15; heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 16; light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Sunday,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin. Dig Deeper

The Latest News



India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Diljit Dosanjh wreaked havoc across India with the tickets of his Dil-Luminati Tour getting sold out in all cities within minutes of them going live. Days after an influencer slammed him for having ticket prices as high as ₹25,000 “in this economy,” another influencer has come to the singer-actor's defence. An influencer, who goes by the name In Other Words and by the Instagram handle doosre_shabdon_mein, shared a Reel on Saturday, which began with a reference to Mumbai-based comedian and social media influencer Saumya Sahni's rant from earlier this week in which she criticised the exorbitant prices of Diljit's concerts for his core audience in India and in an economy that's struggling financially. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A 63-year-old man who was seeking care for his knee pain was taken aback to hear the unexpected diagnosis of penile ossification. The man, as reported in the September issue of Urology Case Reports, went to the emergency room after he fell on the pavement and hit his lower abdomen. Although he could walk, he informed doctors that he had knee pain. The man reportedly complained of penile soreness during a medical examination by physicians. Since he fell on his hip, the doctors opted to X-ray his pelvis first to rule out any broken bones. At that point, they observed something quite odd- the man's penis seemed to have "ossification" along its whole shaft, which means a bone had grown within the penis. The man was diagnosed with penile ossification, reported Live Science. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Priyanka Chopra travelled to the South of France to soak up the sun and enjoy some quality time with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie. The actor shared their vacation album on Instagram and served holiday fashion inspiration to fans with her stylish looks. One of the ensembles she wore was a crochet midi dress, and we found its price. Read on to know the details. Priyanka's crochet dress is from the luxury ready-to-wear brand Magda Butrym. The actor has often donned gorgeous outfits from the designer label. This dress is called the Crochet Petals Bustier midi dress in beige and is available on the brand's official website. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India vice-captain Shubman Gill is set to be rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting October 7, as part of the BCCI's workload management policy. Gill, who is among the key players in India's top order across formats, is expected to play a crucial role in the team’s Test commitments, which feature 10 matches in the remaining WTC cycle. Alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill forms the core of India’s batting lineup, and his form and fitness will be pivotal as India look to seal their place in a third-successive WTC final. Dig Deeper

