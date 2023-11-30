Afternoon briefing: What rescuers are up to after Uttarkashi mission, Altman's message to ousted board; all latest news

Eighteen days after the gruelling rescue operation, the Uttarkashi tunnel site which became a mini village in the last few days wore a deserted look on Thursday. The family members of the trapped workers were camping at the site, and a makeshift temple was set up as the rescuers were pressed into the service of the mammoth task. Now the lull will remain until construction work resumes at the site. A cop on Thursday said the construction work will remain suspended for a few days. Many construction workers -- those who got trapped -- may not want to return to the site and a safety audit is also pending. Dig deeper International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix(PTI)

Sam Altman on Wednesday returned as the CEO of OpenAI, ending a crisis that began with his November 17 termination by the board of directors. After his return, the board that fired him was almost entirely replaced after a rebellion by employees. The only member who helped fire Altman - Adam D’Angelo, CEO of question-and-answer site Quora - has been retained in the boardroom. Dig deeper

ED raids former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s properties Dig deeper

‘Nothing should be free,’ says Narayana Murthy at Bengaluru Tech Summit Dig deeper

Allu Arjun's reaction on being asked what Telangana should vote for: Watch Dig deeper

'No right to question, if you don't vote': Azharuddin urges people to exercise franchise Dig deeper

Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger passes away at 100: 5 things to know about him Dig deeper

1 killed, 8 injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem Dig deeper

Team India is currently leading the five-match T20I series against Australia 2-1 after three games, having conceded a dramatic final over loss in their last match in Guwahati. It has been a high-scoring series and in the third T20I, India put up a mammoth score of 222/3 as well; however, Glenn Maxwell's brilliant 104* ensured Australia chased down the target on the last ball of the match. Dig deeper

Ever since the trailer of the new film Animal released, lead Ranbir Kapoor's violent act has been talk of the town. Paired opposite him, Rashmika Mandanna also found her share of the fame with one of her dialogues going viral for the way she spoke. Director-writer Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now said that he knew the particular scene would receive viral response. Dig deeper

In the ever-evolving world of interior design, a powerful and captivating approach has emerged, one that extends beyond the visual realm to engage all our senses - multi-sensory design - a concept that transcends the boundaries of traditional aesthetics and is redefining the way we experience and interact with interior spaces. It is a symphony of textures, scents, lighting and sound, meticulously orchestrated to evoke emotions, stimulate memories and create lasting impressions on those who step into these carefully crafted environments. Dig deeper

