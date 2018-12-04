AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel’s extradition: CBI’s full statement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said Christian Michel, accused of bribery in VVIP chopper AgustaWestland deal, is being extradited to India.

The CBI in a formal statement said:

“Wanted fugitive criminal Christian Michel James who has been avoiding criminal proceedings in India in AgustaWestland Case is being extradited by UAE Authorities to India. Under the guidance of Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA), the entire operation is being coordinated by Incharge Director/CBI Shri M. Nageswara Rao. A team lead by Shri A. Sai Manohar, Joint Director/CBI has been to Dubai for the purpose.”

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 22:00 IST