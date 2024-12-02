Ahead of farmers' protest, massive traffic jam, barricading on Noida-Delhi roads | Photos

Farmers from Punjab have announced that they will march to Delhi this week to demand a discussion on Minimum Support Price (MSP). Police has put up barricades and issues advisory for commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi today, as the first group of farmers, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), will begin their march today. Traffic jam at the Delhi-Noida Chilla border after the police put up barricades.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The protesting farmers will start their march from the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon. Photos from the spot showed massive traffic jams on the road leading to Delhi.

Massive traffic jam in Noida on the road leading to Delhi.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The farmers, under the banners of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their attempt to march to Delhi was blocked by security forces.

More farmers will join the protest from December 6, with the march proceeding daily from 9 am to 5 pm. The agitating farmers will spend the nights on the road.

Cops have put up barricades on most roads leading from Noida to Delhi.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

What the farmers are demanding

Addressing the media on Sunday, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers have been protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri for 293 days.

He criticized the BJP-led government, stating that it has not engaged in any talks with the farmers since February 18. He accused the Centre of avoiding dialogue and reaffirmed that the farmers reject contract farming, demanding instead a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

A cop puts up barricades near the Okhla bird sanctuary ahead of the farmers march.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A three-member panel of Union ministers - Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai - had met with farmer representatives on February 18, but the farmers rejected the Centre’s proposal to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton at the MSP for five years.

Besides a legal guarantee on the MSP, the protesters are demanding farm loan waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

Guramneet Singh Mangat, another farmer leader, mentioned that when the first group of farmers begins its march towards Delhi on December 6, other farmer bodies in Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu will also stage marches towards their respective state assemblies.