Ahmedabad hospital fire: Trustee, ward boy detained; police say blaze caused by short circuit

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 12:49 IST

The Gujarat Police on Thursday detained a trustee and a ward boy of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, where a fire broke out on Thursday killing eight people, news agency ANI reported.

“Hospital’s trustee Bharat Mahant and a ward boy has been detained by Navrangpura Police,” ANI quoted LB Zala, Assistant Commissioner of Police (B-Division), as saying.

This comes hours after Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector 1) Rajendra Asari said that a trustee is being interrogated.

The police said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the fourth floor of the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness and anguish at the incident, and said that Centre is providing all the assistance to the affected.

“Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM Vijay Rupani and Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to the affected families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the eight victims. The chief minister’s office (CMO) said that Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the incident.

Rupani has also ordered a probe in the incident.