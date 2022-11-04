Air India airlifts rescued Cinereous Vulture from Chennai to Jodhpur

Air India airlifted a Cinereous Vulture, which was rescued and housed in the Udayagiri Biological park in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari, from Chennai to Jodhpur via Delhi on Thursday. The airline stated that the initiative was taken to demonstrate its commitment to the protection of endangered species.

Reports suggest Kanniyakumari DFO, M Illayaraj accompanied the bird during its flight to Jodhpur. The vulture was later transported to Jodhpur's Machia Biological Park. The entire transport journey from Kanyakumari to Jodhpur was previously scheduled via road transport. However, the forest experts said there was a chance that the bird would get stressed after travelling approximately 2,600 kilometres and thus, the flight journey.

The forest officials also stated that they approached other domestic airlines, but they declined the lift citing their policies, whereas Air India accepted to take part in the act.

In its statement, Air India also said that the cargo and other departments collaborated with forest department officials to follow all protocols necessary for the vulture's safe transport. The airline stated that it has received all necessary approvals from the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Following instructions from forest officials, a pet-compatible aircraft capable of ventilator support was quickly deployed on the Chennai-Delhi Jodhpur route.

The Tata-owned carrier added that it has always advocated for the preservation of the country's flora and fauna, and that it has gone above and beyond to support any effort to conserve endangered species such as the Cinereous Vulture.

