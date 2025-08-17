Air India Express Bengaluru flight misses first landing in Gwalior but touches down safely on second attempt

An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru carrying 160 passengers was reportedly unable to land on its first attempt at Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday afternoon but successfully touched down on the second try. Air India Express said that the flight had performed a go-around and subsequently landed safely without any incident. (Pic used for representation)(Reuters file)

The airline stated that the flight had performed a go-around and subsequently landed safely without any incident. “One of our aircraft conducted a go-around followed by a safe and uneventful landing at Gwalior,” an Air India Express spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The aircraft later departed for Bengaluru and arrived there safely, Gwalior airport director A K Goswami told PTI. The initial failed landing caused a brief moment of panic among passengers, he added.

"Technical staff examined the aircraft after landing and found no fault," he said. Goswami also noted that a failure to land on the first attempt is a routine occurrence.

Some passengers lodged complaints with airport and airline officials after disembarking, according to another official.

Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru

Earlier this month, an Air India Express flight operating as IX2718, which departed from Bengaluru, was forced to return and land at its departure airport on August 3 due to a technical issue on board, ANI reported, citing the airline.

The airline’s spokesperson clarified that, as a precaution, the aircraft remained in the air for some time to burn fuel and reduce its landing weight before making a safe return, in line with standard safety procedures.

To minimise disruption, Air India Express promptly organised a replacement flight for passengers, ensuring their journey continued without significant delay.

The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience and reaffirmed its full commitment to upholding the highest safety standards.

“One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing. We regret the inconvenience and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safety in all aspects of our operations,” a spokesperson said in an official statement.