Air India launches ‘helpdesk’ for exclusive fliers after Tata takeover

New Delhi: Air India has launched a “helpdesk” to cater to its exclusive passengers, including government officers and senior executives among others, a day after the Tata Group acquired the airline.

The initiative by Air India, according to an internal communication to employees sent on Friday evening, aims at “enhancing the brand and business” of the airline.

The “helpdesk”, according to the airline, will handle high-level complaints and resolve them within a fixed deadline.

An email from the airline’s director, commercial, Meenakshi Mallik, to the employees, read: “As we become part of the Tata Group, we have taken many initiatives to further enhance our brand and business. One such initiative is to ensure a seamless customer experience.”

The email dated January 28 further read: “Executive helpdesk… has been formed with the philosophy to help our most valuable customers on priority basis, to ensure we deliver a world-class experience to them and inspire them to be our brand ambassadors… this helpdesk will cater to a select, exclusive set of our customers: leading government stakeholders, senior executives of India Inc. influencers with a large sphere of influence and so on.”

The email also asked the airline teams to extend “full co-operation” in “solving complaints” in a timely manner.

“We will track and develop regular reports, highlighting our achievements and improvement areas across departments regarding customer satisfaction,” the email added.

The Union government completed Air India disinvestment on Thursday. Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, got 100% equity shares of AI and AI Express, along with the government’s 50% stake in ground-handling company, Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS). The autos-to-steel conglomerate will pay ₹18,000 crore for the 100% stake. The Union government announced the airline’s sale to Tatas in October last year.

The national carrier was started by the Tatas 90 years ago, before the sector was nationalised by the government in 1953.