Amarinder backs ‘dynamic youth leader’ to replace Rahul Gandhi as Cong chief

Senior Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has thrown his weight behind “another dynamic youth leader” to take over from Rahul Gandhi as Congress President. In a tweet Saturday morning, the Punjab CM asked the Congress Working Committee --highest decision making body of the party-- to take note of “young India’s need for a young leader” with “grassroots connect.”

“After unfortunate decision of @RahulGandhi to quit, hope to see another dynamic youth leader as @INCIndia president to galvanise party. Urge CWC to take note of young India’s need for a young leader, aligned to aspirations of its large youth population & with grassroots connect,” tweeted Amarinder Singh.

His comment comes at a time when names of several senior Congress leaders are floating around as possible replacement for Rahul Gandhi who has resigned from the position of party president.

The Congress Working Committee will have to first accept Rahul Gandhi’s resignation before the process to appoint his successor begins, a Congress functionary had said Wednesday, the day Rahul ruled out being part of the process in a 4-page farewell note.

“The general secretary in charge of organisation will first call a meeting of the CWC. If the CWC accepts his resignation, then an interim president will be appointed to supervise the election of the new chief,” the functionary said.

Rahul had told the May 25 meeting of Congress Working Committee that it was not necessary for the party to be led by members from the Nehru-Gandhi family and in his farewell note released on July 3, he had said that it was “ important for someone new to lead our party” and that he would not select that person.

Amarinder Singh was one of the party’s five chief ministers who had failed to persuade Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision during their nearly two-hour-long meeting with him on Monday, July 1. Gandhi had resigned at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25 after party’s poor show in the national polls, he was also reported to have slammed the veterans for “placing the interests” of their sons above the party.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 11:28 IST