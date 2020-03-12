Amid fears of coronavirus, Parliamentarian demands thermal imaging cameras for the complex

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:57 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party member Pinaki Misra on Thursday demanded installation of thermal imaging cameras in the Parliament complex amid the coronavirus scare.

Misra raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha and said that the move is important as some members of Iran’s Parliament have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Please fix thermal imaging in Parliament,” he said as reported by news agency PTI.

The Parliament on Thursday cancelled the visitors passes to prevent any contact with the outsiders in the wake of the coronavirus scare as a precautionary measure, news agency IANS reported.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla denied any proposal of adjourning the House over the coronavirus scare.

The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 73 on Thursday with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh, and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said.

The government moved on Wednesday to restrict travel into the country to stem the spread of coronavirus. The government said late on Wednesday that it would suspend the vast majority of visas to the country in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across the region continued to rise.

The move to restrict visas comes ahead of the busy summer travel period from April to June and could also hamper the government’s attempts to sell Air India, the only carrier flying long-haul international routes.