Amid tariff tension, India-US space partnership success gets spotlight at Houston event

India and the United States are seeing some friction over trade tariffs and work visas, but that's on Earth. The two countries continue to be on a collaborative path when it comes to space missions, officials from both sides said at an event hosted by the Embassy of India in Washington DC. The NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite onboard GSLV-F16 was launched from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, in July.(Photo: X/@isro)

The event, ‘India-USA Space Collaboration: The Frontiers of a Futuristic Partnership’, was held at India House on Monday and celebrated recent milestones, including the joint NASA–ISRO NISAR satellite and the Axiom Mission-4, which carried Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station.

India's US ambassador Vinay Kwatra described the partnership as “a dynamic platform for advancing scientific exploration, technology development and commercial cooperation".

He also underlined India cost-effective methods for space.

Dr Karen St Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Science Division, in her address called the NISAR mission — a joint Earth-observing satellite mission between NASA and ISRO that launched on July 30 — a model of international collaboration.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams (who is of Indian origin), Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore joined a virtual panel alongside Shubhanshu Shukla.

In their panel discussion, ‘Moments in Orbit’, they shared stories from their time aboard the International Space Station.

India's Shukla said his journey showed the strength of partnerships, and India’s growing role in space exploration.

The event, according to an embassy press release reported by news agency PTI, had representatives from government, space agencies, industry, academia and think tanks.

Analysts say the deepening space ties also carry strategic weight, as both countries seek to counter China’s growing ambitions in outer space, while broadening opportunities for private industry, it added.

For India, after Chandrayaan’s moon landing, for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, collaboration will remain key.