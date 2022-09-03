Home / India News / Amit Shah predicts Kerala future as 'Congress is vanishing, world getting rid of Communists'

Amit Shah predicts Kerala future as 'Congress is vanishing, world getting rid of Communists'

Updated on Sep 03, 2022 06:43 PM IST

Amit Shah further said that the Congress and the Communists never worked for the welfare of members of the Scheduled Tribes and the poor.

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a BJP meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Congress is vanishing from the country, while the world is getting rid of Communist parties, adding that if Kerala has a future, it is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shah, who is in the southern state, made the statement at a conference of the party in Thiruvananthapuram.

He further said the Congress and the Communists have never worked for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes and the poor. “They treated them as mere vote banks," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The home minister earlier addressed the 30th southern zonal council meet held in the Kerala capital that was attended by chief ministers and lieutenant governors of southern states and Union territories, respectively.

At the meeting, Shah urged southern states to explore joint solution for river water sharing issues. He also asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve their pending issues, according to an official release issued in this regard.

"The Union Home Minister called on all States of the Southern Zonal Council to explore a joint solution to the issues related to the sharing of waters," he said.

Inter-state river water disputes in the south include the Cauvery issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and concerns over sharing of Krishna river water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)

