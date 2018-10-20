Amritsar train accident: Unsafe venue, yet police gave go-ahead for festivity

Police had given clearance to the Dussehra organising committee of Amritsar East for burning the effigy of Ravana at dhobi ghat near Joda Phatak railway crossing despite it being too small to accommodate such a huge crowd.

The municipal corporation has allotted the dhobi ghat ground spread over barely an acre to washermen in the residential area along the railway track. The area is congested and local residents said that the Dussehra event was not held at the venue last year in view of this.

DCP Amrik Singh Pawar said the permission was given after the station house officer concerned gave clearance to the site. The organisers are led by Saurabh Mithu Madan, the son of ward number 29 councillor Vijay Madan. The councillor is close to the family of Congress minister and Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu. His wife Navjot Kaur was the chief guest.

Ravana’s effigy was put up in the middle of the residential area that is barely 100 feet from the track.

Follow live updates here: 61 killed as train runs over crowd watching Dussehra

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 08:08 IST