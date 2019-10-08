Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi ropeway: Have spoken to Capt, hope project work will start soon, says Jai Ram

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:55 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he hoped that work on the Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi ropeway project will start soon.

Speaking to media persons in Anandpur Sahib, Thakur said the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh government have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) pertaining to the ropeway project and there was need to expedite construction.

Thakur said he had spoken to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and expressed hope that both governments would start work at ground-level soon.

Responding to a question regarding charging toll tax from devotees visiting Gurdwara Guru Ka Lahore in Himachal Pradesh from other parts of the country, Thakur said he had just learnt of the matter and efforts will be made to resolve the issues in accordance with the rules.

On the demand to handover control of gurdwaras to the SGPC, Thakur said the issue was not in the hands of the Himachal government alone and a decision will be taken after discussing the matter with all parties concerned.

Earlier, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra had met Jai Ram Thakur and urged him to start the Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi ropeway project and withdraw toll tax being charged from devotees visiting Gurdwara Guru Ka Lahore.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:55 IST