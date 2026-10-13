Anti-SIR protests: Karnataka home minister Kharge orders review of police action

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday ordered a review of the detention of protesters ahead of a march in Bengaluru against the electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and to press for chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the process, saying peaceful demonstrations must be protected. He said that dissent must not be treated as a threat to law and order. Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge. (X)

The protesters, including students, senior citizens, activists and lawyers, were detained on Monday before they could march to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Bengaluru. Organisers alleged police seized placards, dragged demonstrators into buses and assaulted protesters, including women and journalists.

Kharge said the handling of the protesters will be reviewed. “The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy. It must be respected, protected and never suppressed,” Kharge said in a statement on Tuesday. He said he had instructed the police to ensure peaceful demonstrations are not disrupted. He appealed to protesters to cooperate with the police while keeping authorities informed of their plans. “Our responsibility is not merely to maintain law and order, but to create an environment where every citizen can express dissent freely, peacefully and without fear.”