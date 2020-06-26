App launched for easy access to blood

india

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 03:09 IST

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan Thursday launched the ‘ebloodservices’ app, in partnership with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), to ease access to blood for those who need transfusions.

“This is like placing a request for blood right at your doorstep. I received several complaints over the past few months from people on lack of access to safe blood, especially from those people who need regular blood donation owing to their chronic blood disorders. It will be beneficially in these corona times when commuting has become a problem, and those who need blood may not be able to go from one blood bank to another,” Vardhan said.

“This app shall bring transparency in the blood donation programme and minimise the worries of those in dire need of blood. Our blood donors should come forward in large numbers as their contribution is required more than ever now,” he added.

To start with, the app will cater to all of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), and a user can place an order for up to four units in one go.

“Through this app, the availability of blood will be visible right in your phone. Once an order has been placed then the blood bank will keep the request active for 12 hours. The order will be diverted to the next patient only after the original recipient fails to collect it within 12 hours,” said RK Jain, secretary general, Indian Red Cross Society.

The app’s scope will be expanded, with plans of linking more blood banks to it and also in other cities. “This is a useful app and there are plans of expanding its reach,” Vardhan said.

Jain said that initial few weeks could be challenging for the proper functioning of the app. “We are expecting to face glitches initially for at least 15 days to about a month as we do not know the exact demand of blood in the region as of now. It will take some time before we know how much blood is needed and act accordingly,” said Jain.

The Red Cross blood bank had started conducting blood donation camps by sending mobile blood collection units to various localities.