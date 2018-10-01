Army chief begins Russia visit, focus on boosting defence ties

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday kicked off his six-day official visit to Russia with an aim to enhance military cooperation between the two sides, army officials familiar with the matter said.

The visit comes against the backdrop of New Delhi exploring ways to bypass US sanctions against Moscow so as to sustain defence trade with India’s top arms supplier. Rawat’s tour coincides with the annual India-Russia summit, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from October 4 to 5.

“The visit is yet another milestone in giving impetus to the strategic partnership between India and Russia and taking forward the military-to-military cooperation to the next level,” an army spokesperson said.

During his visit, Rawat will interact with top Russian military officials and visit key defence establishments, including the Mikhailovskaya Artillery Academy, Headquarters of Western Military District, officials familiar with his itinerary said. The army chief would also lay a wreath at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier during his visit to the Russian Western Military District and deliver a lecture at the Russian General Staff Academy.

In July, Rawat had told HT that it was critical for India to find ways to bypass American sanctions against Russia, given that Russian-origin weaponry is used in large scale by the Indian armed forces. “We have to pursue own national interests and see what’s good for us...,” he had said.

India is in talks with the US to secure a sanctions waiver as its military is heavily dependent on Russian equipment, which accounted for 62% of India’s arms imports during 2013–17.

