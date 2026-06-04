Army takes cognisance of captain's proposal to partner at Nashik passing-out parade

Signalling acceptance of the proposal, his partner hugged him as he got up.

Videos of the proposal that went viral showed the newly-commissioned pilot — Captain Bharat Bhardwaj — dressed in his ceremonial military uniform, walking onto the tarmac, going on his knees before his partner and proposing with a ring,. All of this happened with an army helicopter in the backdrop.

The surprise proposal happened at the passing-out parade on Tuesday at Combat Army Aviation Training School near Nashik in Maharashtra.

A newly commissioned Army pilot's proposal video has been melting hearts since it went viral on social media after the passing-out parade in Maharashtra on Tuesday. However, the viral video and couple's pictures from the day has also led to a debate online whether the gesture broke protocol.

While congratulatory reactions poured in for the couple on social media, some asked questions over rules. “Is this even allowed can you film proposals in defence training school and share them publically ? i thought defence forces had a very strict code of conduct but seems sm pr reel driven govt has managed to ruin that too!!” an X user wrote in comments under a video of the proposal.

Army takes cognisance Amid the mixed reactions, HT has learnt that the Army has taken cognisance of the matter and is likely to seek an explanation from the newly commissioned pilot.

While the proposal and its social media presence violates several protocols laid out by the Army, the gesture is unlikely to invite any major trouble for the captain.

Speaking to media persons after proposing to his partner, Captain Bhardwaj said he had known his partner for five years and wanted to make this day memorable.

“We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too. That was the whole idea,” ANI news agency quoted Captain Bhardwaj as saying.

The Combat Army Aviation Training School is the premier flying training institution of the Indian Army and functions under the Army Training Command.