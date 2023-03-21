Around 4,000 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Centre

The Centre informed the Parliament on Monday that there are almost 4,000 vacancies for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and the disabled in 45 central universities across India, and that recruitment of over 1,400 such candidates was already conducted in one year. Parliament of India. (Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)

Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar made these public while responding to a query raised by Bharatiya Janata Party member Dharmendra Kashyap in the Lok Sabha.

The education ministry told the Parliament that of the overall figure, 549 reserved posts are vacant because universities declared “none found suitable during the last five years”. Five central universities have cited this reason for vacant reserved posts, including Jawaharlal Nehru University and the University of Hyderabad.

According to data shared in the Parliament, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has the highest number of vacant teacher positions, across categories, at 576 – 108 for Dalits, 81 for tribal candidates, 311 for OBC, 53 for economically weaker sections, and 23 for PWD. It is followed by Delhi University (DU) with 526 reserved category vacancies – 123 for SC, 61 for ST, 212 for OBC, 86 for EWS, and 44 for PWD.

DU and BHU have the highest numbers of vacancies for reserved categories at the associate professor level – 299 and 228, respectively.

Other varsities such as the University of Allahabad, Visva Bharati University, and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University have over 200 vacancies each.