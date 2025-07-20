Arunachal Pradesh: Security forces recover IED in Namsai

One powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from the Nongtaw village area in Piyong circle in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The IED was recovered from close to a culvert, and sources said it might be aimed at targeting security forces. (ANI file)

Security forces had intensified counterinsurgency operations in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and eastern Assam following reliable intelligence inputs of the presence of multiple hit squads of Ulfa (Independent) in the region.

"During one such counter-insurgency operation carried out by Assam Rifles in association with CRPF and Arunachal Pradesh Police, one powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Nongtaw village area in Piyong circle in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday," said an official.

The IED was recovered from close to a culvert, and sources said it might be aimed at targeting security forces. Earlier security forces deployed in the area had received intelligence inputs that multiple hit squads of Ulfa (Independent) had sneaked into the region to carry out acts of terror and subversive activities in the run up to the ensuing Independence Day celebrations.

"Security forces are engaged in diffusing the IED as bomb squads have reached the site," officials said.

On Thursday, Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Namdapha National Park in Changlang district.

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security has been intensified in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.