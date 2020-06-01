As unlock 1.0 begins, here’s a look at top states battling the coronavirus menace: Covid-19 tally

india

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:29 IST

As India lifts a major chunk of lockdown restrictions on Monday in Central government’s bid to gradually unlock the country, national Covid-19 tally nearly touched the 2 lakh-mark as per the figures updated by the Ministry of Health.

On Monday, the country’s coronavirus tally jumped to 190,535 cases. While Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 5,394, 91,819 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals.

As states gradually prepare to unlock the lockdown, the challenge is to keep the rising the number of coronavirus cases in check. Two hundred inter-state trains also resumed service from today.

Here’s taking a look at Covid-19 statewise figures across India:

Top 10 worst-affected states

Maharashtra

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are struggling with a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus infections. Both states have reported over 20,000 Covid-19 cases till date. Maharashtra on Monday reported a total of 67,655 coronavirus cases. As many as 2,286 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra - highest in the country.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has seen 22,333 coronavirus cases till date. One hundred and seventy-three people have died of Covid-19 in the state. Chennai is the most affected city in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Lockdown 5.0 - Delhi-Noida border remains sealed, Gurugram border open

Delhi

The national capital and PM Modi’s native place are two such states in the country where the Covid-19 cases have crossed the 15,000-mark. Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rose to 19844 on Monday, 8,478 patients have recovered here while 473 died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

The total number of Covid-19 cases reached 16,779 in Gujarat on Monday. The state has seen 9,919 people recover from coronavirus while 1,038 people have died. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit district in Gujarat.

Rajasthan

Covid-19 cases here reached 8,831 on Monday. The state has reported 194 fatalities while 5,927 patients have recovered from the infection here.

Madhya Pradesh

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh are inching toward the 10,000-mark. The state has registered 8,089 infections till date. Three hundred and fifty-three people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 4,842 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases has jumped to 7,823 in Uttar Pradesh. While 4,709 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 213 have died from the infection here.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal crossed the 5,000-mark on Sunday. There have been 5,501 Covid-19 cases and 317 deaths in the state. As many as 2,157 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the state till date.

Bihar

The state is rapidly inching toward the 5,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in the state stand at 3,815; death toll has jumped to 21. More than 1,700 people have recovered from the deadly contagion in the state.

Andhra Pradesh

The southern state has reported 3,679 Covid-19 cases till date. While 62 people have died in the state, 2,349 people have recovered from the deadly contagion.

Situation in other states

Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Assam and Haryana are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark. Karnataka has reported over 3,000 coronavirus cases till date.

Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura have reported around 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Nagaland and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has reported two cases of Covid-19, Sikkim has one. Arunachal Pradesh has four Covid-19 patients and one of them has recovered.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mizoram have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.