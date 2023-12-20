close_game
close_game
News / India News / Asked to stop, car carrying liquor in dry Bihar drags, kills ASI

Asked to stop, car carrying liquor in dry Bihar drags, kills ASI

ByAvinash Kumar
Dec 20, 2023 10:00 AM IST

Prohibition was imposed in Bihar in 2016 as per chief minister Nitish Kumar’s election promise after demands from women’s groups campaigning against alcoholism

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was killed in Bihar’s Begusarai district when a car dragged him for about half a kilometre as he tried to stop the vehicle for checking following a tip-off that it was carrying liquor late on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle sped and knocked down ASI Khamas Choudhary. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the driver of the vehicle sped and knocked down ASI Khamas Choudhary. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the driver of the vehicle sped and knocked down ASI Khamas Choudhary before managing to flee from the spot, leaving the car behind. A guard was also injured. Residents gathered at the spot and took away bottles of the liquor from the car.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Police superintendent Yogendra Kumar said that the incident took place around 11:30pm and that they were trying to identify the car owner and his driver.

Prohibition was imposed in Bihar in 2016 as per chief minister Nitish Kumar’s election promise after demands from women’s groups campaigning against alcoholism even as questions remain over the benefits of the liquor ban.

Alcohol and some adulterated versions of it are widely available and hundreds of people have been killed after drinking spurious liquor. HT has reported on “home delivery” of liquor.

Gangs and criminals have gained in the hinterland by supplying liquor as the prohibition drove the business underground. The prohibition has also caused revenue loss besides posing public health risks.

Kumar’s announcement of a door-to-door survey on the impact of prohibition is expected to lead to evidence-based policymaking on liquor. It is seen as an indication of a rethink of the prohibition, which is popular with a section of the population.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out