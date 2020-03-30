e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies

Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies

“Several doctors are using hydroxychloroquine as self-medication to prevent Covid-19. Barman too took it,” said Nirmal Kumar Hazarika, Pratiksha Hospital’s medical superintendent.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:46 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
It was not clear if the use of hydroxychloroquine is connected to the death of Utpaljit Barman, 44, a senior anaesthetist at Guwahati-based Pratiksha Hospital, a private health facility.
It was not clear if the use of hydroxychloroquine is connected to the death of Utpaljit Barman, 44, a senior anaesthetist at Guwahati-based Pratiksha Hospital, a private health facility.(File photo)
         

A doctor in Assam, who health officials say took an anti-malaria drug that has apparently shown some effect against the coronavirus disease Covid-19, has died due to a heart attack, his colleagues said.

It was not clear if the use of hydroxychloroquine is connected to the death of Utpaljit Barman, 44, a senior anaesthetist at Guwahati-based Pratiksha Hospital, a private health facility.

Barman died at another private hospital in the city after he was admitted there on Sunday afternoon following heart-related complications, according to his colleagues.

“Several doctors are using hydroxychloroquine as self-medication to prevent Covid-19. Barman too took it,” said Nirmal Kumar Hazarika, Pratiksha Hospital’s medical superintendent.

He added that Barman did not have underlying health conditions and that doctors were not sure if his death could be linked to hydroxychloroquine.

“We are not sure how many doses he had taken; probably it was two doses,” Hazarika said.

Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has been approved by the national task force of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as a prophylaxis – a treatment to prevent a disease – for people at “high risk” of contracting Covid-19.

No Covid-19 positive case has been found in Assam till date and only government labs and hospitals are authorised to test and treat patients or those showing symptoms of Covid-19. But there are reports of some doctors in private hospitals taking hydroxychloroquine as a precaution.

The use of the drug for the infection with flu-like symptoms has been recommended for two categories — asymptomatic (not showing symptoms of the disease) healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19, and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases that live in close proximity with patients.

The government has warned people against the indiscriminate use of hydroxychloroquine after reports that there has been a rush to buy the medicine, which can have severe side effects in people with a history of heart and kidney ailments, among other underlying conditions.

India has also banned the export of this drug. To be sure, large, controlled clinical trials are needed to come to a conclusion on the efficacy of the medicine in Covid-19 cases.

tags
top news
‘You had all the powers’: Centre’s sharp message to Kejriwal on migrant exodus
‘You had all the powers’: Centre’s sharp message to Kejriwal on migrant exodus
Why petrol and diesel prices have not increased since March 16
Why petrol and diesel prices have not increased since March 16
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Covid-19 cases jump to 1071 in India, nearly 100 recover: A statewise tally
Covid-19 cases jump to 1071 in India, nearly 100 recover: A statewise tally
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
Hyundai Genesis G80 luxury sedan launched digitally
Hyundai Genesis G80 luxury sedan launched digitally
Donald Trump extends shutdown till April end; death toll in US could exceed 100,000
Donald Trump extends shutdown till April end; death toll in US could exceed 100,000
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news