Ather to set up 1,000 EV charging stations in state

The Karnataka government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with electric vehicle (EV) maker Ather Energy to set up 1,000 fast charging stations across the country as the state looks to increase its green mobility footprint.

“A MoU was signed between Ather Energy and Electric Supply Companies (ESCOMs) of the state in the presence of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for setting up 1,000 fast charging stations across the state. The ESCOMs would be the nodal agency to provide all technical support and government agencies would coordinate with the ESCOMs to share their available spaces for the charging stations,” a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated on Thursday.

The agreement comes at a time when Karnataka is trying to capitalise on growing interest for green technologies by inviting more companies in the sector to set up shop in the state and make it a hub for production of alternative fuel vehicles and essential components including battery technology.

Interestingly, two of Bengaluru’s best known EV makers have set up shop in neighbouring Tamil Nadu despite the bulk of their operations being in Karnataka.

“But why did you set up your plant in Hosur despite a pro active govt here @BSBommai @tarunsmehta @drashwathcn @prashanthp @rk_misra We were disappointed,” TV Mohandas Pai, the former CFO of Infosys and chairman of Aarin Capital Partners said in a Twitter post.

Ola, the mobility service provider, also decided to set up their ₹2,400 crore two-wheeler manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur.

Karnataka has been trying to build on the proposal by the union government to come out with a policy for battery swapping and introducing standards for interoperability to assist efforts of the private sector and as a boost to improve EV adoption.

Karnataka has at least USD 3 billion worth of investment interests in the works for EV-related manufacturing and services which are yet to be implemented. But battery swapping would work more effectively if batteries are standardised, allowing service providers to install these swapping stations that would help mitigate range-anxiety.