e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Ayodhya verdict shows assimilating traditions of India, says law minister

Delivering his keynote address at the same function, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, stressed on the fact that justice was still beyond the reach of the majority of the people of the country.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2019 02:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad says Ayodhya verdict shows assimilating traditions of India
Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad says Ayodhya verdict shows assimilating traditions of India(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Right to Faith is a fundamental right under the constitution of India and the recently delivered Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court reflected the assimilating traditions of India, said Union minister for law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Prasad lauded the Ayodhya verdict saying “there was a competing claim about the piece of land depending upon the importance of the religion, the Supreme Court has as highest court exercised all the powers based on elaborate evidence to come to a conclusion. One aspect of the judgment,that needs to be highlighted is that the court has noted the assimilating traditions of India.”

Delivering his keynote address at the same function, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, stressed on the fact that justice was still beyond the reach of the majority of the people of the country. He emphasised that “modern courts are very expensive and deliberations need to be made as to how to make justice available to all. Constitution itself calls for making justice accessible to all.”

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, meanwhile, highlighted the challenges ahead. “Nation stands on the cusp of a new decade, new Hope. We must deal with several challenges like, pendency, rule of law and settlement in an efficient manner,” he said.

tags
top news
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Our message for voters is stability and security: Raghubar Das
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Our message for voters is stability and security: Raghubar Das
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News