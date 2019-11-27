Ayodhya verdict shows assimilating traditions of India, says law minister

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 02:41 IST

Right to Faith is a fundamental right under the constitution of India and the recently delivered Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court reflected the assimilating traditions of India, said Union minister for law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Prasad lauded the Ayodhya verdict saying “there was a competing claim about the piece of land depending upon the importance of the religion, the Supreme Court has as highest court exercised all the powers based on elaborate evidence to come to a conclusion. One aspect of the judgment,that needs to be highlighted is that the court has noted the assimilating traditions of India.”

Delivering his keynote address at the same function, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, stressed on the fact that justice was still beyond the reach of the majority of the people of the country. He emphasised that “modern courts are very expensive and deliberations need to be made as to how to make justice available to all. Constitution itself calls for making justice accessible to all.”

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, meanwhile, highlighted the challenges ahead. “Nation stands on the cusp of a new decade, new Hope. We must deal with several challenges like, pendency, rule of law and settlement in an efficient manner,” he said.