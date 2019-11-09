e-paper
Ayodhya verdict will increase people’s faith in judiciary: PM Modi

A five-bench Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said a temple would be built on the 2.77-acre disputed piece of land in Ayodhya. The top court ordered the central government to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2019 13:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi has said that the Supreme Court's verdict in the decades old Ayodhya land dispute case shows that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law.
PM Modi has said that the Supreme Court’s verdict in the decades old Ayodhya land dispute case shows that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Supreme Court’s verdict in the decades old Ayodhya land dispute case shows that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law.

“The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,” PM Modi tweeted.

Follow live updates here

A five-bench Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said a temple would be built on the 2.77-acre disputed piece of land in Ayodhya. The top court ordered the central government to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

PM Modi said the “calm and peace” maintained by 130 crore Indians before the Ayodhya ruling manifests India’s commitment to peaceful coexistence.

“The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,” he added.

India News