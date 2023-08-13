‘Been little disturbed…’: Rahul Gandhi speaks about ‘particular politics’ over Manipur

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he has been a little disturbed over the last few months because of what he saw in strife-torn Manipur. “It was as if one person has been torn into two pieces…like someone has torn an entire state of the union”. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi(Congress/Twitter)

“For me, it was a lesson about what happens when you use the politics of division, hatred and anger in a state…It (Manipur violence) is a direct result of a particular type of politics,” he said in Kerala's Kozhikode at a foundation stone laying event of a centre for disability management.

Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc and the Centre locked horns over the ethnic violence in Manipur that started months back. The recently-concluded monsoon session in Parliament majorly witnessed a high-tension drama over the demand for a discussion on the issue, eventually resulted in the Opposition moving a no-confidence motion against the central government.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi a similar speech in Wayanad, the constituency which he represents in Lok Sabha, alleging Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ‘dividing families’ and ‘they did the same in Manipur’.

"India is a family they want to divide. Manipur is a family they wanted to destroy. Thousands and thousands of families have been destroyed by the policies of the BJP. They destroy relationships between people. We bring people together, build families," he said on Saturday.

He further alleged that BJP killed Manipur and allowed the rape of thousands of women. "As Prime Minister of the country, you are laughing? You spent two minutes talking about the murder of Bharat Mata. How dare you do this? How can you disrespect the idea of India? What have you been doing for the last four months? Why have you not been there? Why haven't you tried to stop the violence? Because you are not a nationalist. Anybody who murders the idea of India cannot be a nationalist.. can not love India," he added.