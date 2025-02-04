Bhopal bans begging; CCTVs to be used for enforcement in public spaces

Bhopal district collector Kaushelendra Vikram Singh issued an order on Monday prohibiting begging in public areas under the district's jurisdiction. To provide an alternative for displaced beggars, the administration has designated the Community Health Centre in Kolar as a shelter home for their accommodation.(Hindustan times)

As per the regulation, which aligns with Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), offering charity or purchasing goods from beggars will also be deemed illegal, The Free Press Journal reported.

CCTVs will now be installed to monitor the city's markets, rotaries, traffic signals, and places of worship to enforce the ban. The collector's order mentions that begging has been causing traffic congestion at key junctions and rotaries, with beggars often involved in criminal activities and drug use.

As per the directive “Individuals engaging in begging, either alone or with their families, not only violate government directives aimed at curbing the practice but also disrupt public movement and traffic.” The government observed that a large number of these individuals come from other states and cities, with some having criminal records, as reported by The Indian Express.

Beggars will be moved to a shelter house in Kolar, close to the Community Health Centre, as part of the project.

The action follows Indore's prohibition on begging and strict procedures, which included filing formal complaints against offenders on January 1 of this year. Almsgiving and receiving, as well as buying products from beggars, are strictly prohibited by Indore authorities.

The strategy is a part of a bigger plan to completely stop the practice of beggars and rehabilitate them. Following allegations of locals in Indore providing donations to beggars, several FIRs have already been lodged.

"Legal action will be taken against the person who gives anything in the form of alms to beggars or buys any goods from them," the order stated.

According to the directive, people who disobey the administration's ban on begging will face legal action under the applicable laws.

Additionally, the order forbids providing alms to beggars or buying anything from them, and it warns that anybody found in violation—beggars or those who assist them—will be prosecuted under section 223 of the BNS. The clause stipulates that a person may be imprisoned for up to a year, fined up to ₹2,500, or both.