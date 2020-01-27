Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report

india

A girl in Bihar’s Chapra, who came back from China, is in hospital after showing symptoms similar to those of the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus, which has killed at least 80 people in China and infected thousands across the globe, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

“A girl from Chapra, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. Now she is on the way to Patna, she’ll be admitted at PMCH,” the superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) was quoted as saying by ANI.

A doctor in Rajasthan, who also came back from China, was suspected to have contracted the coronavirus. The suspected patient’s blood sample will be taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the state’s health department has said.

More than 29,700 passengers from 137 flights have been screened for coronavirus infection at seven identified airports in the country till Sunday but no positive case was detected, the Union health ministry had said on Sunday.

Apart from that, more than 100 people have been kept under observation in Kerala and Maharashtra following screening for a possible exposure to coronavirus as the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with any situation amid mounting global concern over rising cases in China.

China on Monday announced an unprecedented extension of the Lunar New Year holidays in the latest attempt to contain the spread the of rapidly spreading coronavirus that has killed at least 80 and infected nearly 2800 in the country.

As many as 43 cases have been reported from other countries with the US confirming the fifth case on Sunday. The highest number of cases, eight, have been reported from Thailand.

Majority of the cases both in China and abroad have a connection to Wuhan, where the virus is said to have emerged from the seafood and fish market that also traded in wildlife.

China has banned wildlife trade across the country, prohibiting the shipping and sale of wild animals and quarantining breeding sites, with the government warning against the consumption of wild animals.

Officials told reporters on Sunday that information on the new virus is limited even though the pathogen was identified relatively quickly, and its transmission is increasing.