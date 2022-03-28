Home / India News / Bihar minister removed after BJP’s complaint
india news

Bihar minister removed after BJP’s complaint

Patna: Ending days of speculation, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar late on Sunday removed the state’s minister for animal husbandry and fisheries Mukesh Sahani from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet, people familiar with the matter said
Patna, India – October 4, 2020: Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahani during a press conference ahead of Bihar Assembly election, at Hotel Maurya in Patna, Bihar, India on Sunday October 04, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Patna, India – October 4, 2020: Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahani during a press conference ahead of Bihar Assembly election, at Hotel Maurya in Patna, Bihar, India on Sunday October 04, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVijay Swaroop

Patna: Ending days of speculation, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar late on Sunday removed the state’s minister for animal husbandry and fisheries Mukesh Sahani from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet, people familiar with the matter said.

Kumar sent a recommendation for Sahani’s removal to Governor Phagu Chauhan days after the ruling alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sent a written complaint to the chief minister seeking Sahani’s removal pointing to “acts of omission and commission” carried out by the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader.

Last week, all the three MLAs of the VIP had joined the BJP, leaving Sahni as the lone representation in the Legislative Council. His term as an MLC ends in July.

The BJP’s letter to the chief minister came after Sahani was given an ultimatum to withdraw forthwith a recent notification regarding the fishermen community in the state.

Earlier in the day, state BJP president and Paschimi Champaran MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal levelled serious allegations against asked Sahani to mend his ways immediately. Jaiswal said Sahani had antagonised the state’s fishermen community.

“A delegation of the Fishermen Society, along with its minister, came to meet me. The years-old ministerial post of Matsyajeevi Samaj was abolished and he (Sahani) has handed over this entire society to one officer... on repeated inquiries of the Cooperative Department, they have not been able to tell till date how many are officially included in the list of traditional fishermen for formation of fishermen co-operative society,” said Jaiswal.

The VIP chief had fielded candidates for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and had run a public campaign asking people not to vote for the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vijay Swaroop

    Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out