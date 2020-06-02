e-paper
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening

Bihar has also witnessed a surge in number of positive cases across state due to return of migrants from other states.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:24 IST
Anil Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has asked for priority testing and identification of illness among the vulnerable group in the state.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday called for special focus on identifying people-- especially senior citizens above 65 years-- inflicted with serious ailments, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age during the second phase of door-to-door screening to begin amid Unlock-1 in the state. He also ordered priority testing for anyone in the above group displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Reviewing the coronavirus containment measures, Nitish asked health department officials to ensure that the second leg of the intensive door-to-door screening exercise ring fenced the ‘vulnerable’ categories from the infection through proper identification and testing protocols.

“In view of the increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, immediate measures for augmenting the required health facilities, including adequate isolation wards and beds, should be initiated to ensure that there is no difficulty in their treatment,” Nitish said, while urging people to reach out for healthcare support as soon as they notice any symptoms.

Insisting on the need for a massive awareness drive to involve the people in the fight against the disease, the chief minister asked for roping in elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies.

“The idea is to impress upon the masses that the use of face masks, observance of social distancing norms, following government guidelines and testing were the four key tools in fighting the pandemic,” the chief minister said.

“Preventive steps are the key to staying safe. But if someone displays symptoms, he should immediately come forward for Covid-19 test and get treated in the event of a positive report, without wasting any time. All those staying at home quarantine, too, should follow the same approach. This is necessary to keep your family and neigbourhood safe,” he said.

As a large number of migrant workers, including Covid-19 patients, are returning home after serving the mandatory quarantine period and or successful treatment, the chief minister appealed that they should not be subjected to any form of social stigmatisation.

He also directed officials to expand the free distribution of face masks and soaps in the rural pockets to include poor families, rickshaw pullers, daily wage earners, street vendors and other needy persons living in urban areas.

