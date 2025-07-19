‘Bihar turned into Taliban’: Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish government over shooting incidents

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav trained guns at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the law and order situation in the state, saying that the BJP “has turned Bihar into Taliban.” Tejashwi Yadav has been criticising the Bihar government over increasing violence in the state. (File/ANI)

The attack from the RJD leader comes amid a spate of shooting incidents in the state.

Tejashwi said that the state government, which is a coalition between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), is "helpless" in front of the goons and criminals in the state.

He also said that the BJP has turned the state into ‘Taliban’ and brought up several incidents of recent firings and murders in the state.

“BJP has turned Bihar into Taliban! Doctor shot in Gaya. Open firing between two groups in Patna. Woman shot in Patna. Businessman murdered in Rohtas," Tejashwi said in a post on X in Hindi.

“Modi-Nitish BJP government helpless. DK tax-protected goons and criminals rampant!” he added.

The many incidents of violence in Bihar and Tejashwi Yadav’s criticism of the state government’s handling of law and order comes as Bihar braces for state assembly polls slated for later this year.

Bihar government is not facing heat over the state's law and order only from Tejashwi Yadav, but also from its own ally and Union Minister Chirag Paswan. Calling the incidents of violence “worrying”, Paswan said that he hopes the administration will soon take firm steps to bring the law and order system back on track.

Violence in Bihar

Among the several incidents Yadav mentioned in his post, one happened this morning when Dr Tapeshwar Prasad, a retired Health Department official, was shot and seriously injured by unidentified assailants in Gaya, according to police.

The incident took place while he was returning from his agricultural field when three unidentified shooters riding an Apache motorcycle ambushed and opened fire on him, reported ANI. Prasad is receiving treatment.

On Thursday morning, five men barged into a private hospital in Patna and killed a gangster named Chandan Mishra who was out on medical probe in a suspected case of gang violence. The police have arrested five accused linked with the killing from New Town near Kolkata.

Last Saturday, on July 12, a woman was shot dead in Patna over a suspected property dispute.