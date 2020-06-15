Bikaner man allegedly beaten to death by family members of his friend

A youth (25) was allegedly beaten to death by the relatives of a girl, whom he had gone to meet on Saturday evening, in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said.

The youth’s body was recovered on Sunday morning from the roadside of Lunkhan gram panchayat that comes under the jurisdiction of Chatargarh police station.

Kuldeep Singh and Kapil Bishnoi, the two friends of the deceased, have also sustained injuries, when the girl’s relatives attacked them.

The slain youth’s family members have filed a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the girl’s relatives, including his father.

Surendra Kumar Barupal, station house officer (SHO), Chatargarh police station, said, according to Amir Khan, the deceased’s uncle, his nephew Arshad, a resident of Ghadsana village, had left home on Saturday evening on the pretext that he would meet his friends Singh and Bishnoi, but went missing until his body was found the following morning.

The SHO said Arshad’s body had several injury marks, including on the head, mouth, eyes, and feet.

“Singh and Bishnoi have revealed that Arshad was a friend of the daughter of Manzoor Khan, who lives in Chak 45 Road under the Lunkhan gram panchayat. Arshad, along with his friends, went to meet the girl on Saturday evening on a motorcycle. But the girl’s father, brother Yaru Khan, uncles Sharif Khan, Jagar Khan, Ranjhe Khan, and Roshan Khan, and around 10 other people attacked the three youth with sticks,” the SHO said.

Though Singh and Bishnoi managed to escape, the mob allegedly beat Arshad to death.

Arshad’s body was handed over to his family members on Sunday evening after the post-mortem examination was done.