e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Bikaner man allegedly beaten to death by family members of his friend

Bikaner man allegedly beaten to death by family members of his friend

The youth’s body was recovered on Sunday morning from the roadside of Lunkhan gram panchayat that comes under the jurisdiction of Chatargarh police station.

jaipur Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:03 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The slain youth’s family members have filed a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the girl’s relatives, including his father.
The slain youth’s family members have filed a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the girl’s relatives, including his father.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A youth (25) was allegedly beaten to death by the relatives of a girl, whom he had gone to meet on Saturday evening, in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said.

The youth’s body was recovered on Sunday morning from the roadside of Lunkhan gram panchayat that comes under the jurisdiction of Chatargarh police station.

Kuldeep Singh and Kapil Bishnoi, the two friends of the deceased, have also sustained injuries, when the girl’s relatives attacked them.

The slain youth’s family members have filed a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the girl’s relatives, including his father.

Surendra Kumar Barupal, station house officer (SHO), Chatargarh police station, said, according to Amir Khan, the deceased’s uncle, his nephew Arshad, a resident of Ghadsana village, had left home on Saturday evening on the pretext that he would meet his friends Singh and Bishnoi, but went missing until his body was found the following morning.

The SHO said Arshad’s body had several injury marks, including on the head, mouth, eyes, and feet.

“Singh and Bishnoi have revealed that Arshad was a friend of the daughter of Manzoor Khan, who lives in Chak 45 Road under the Lunkhan gram panchayat. Arshad, along with his friends, went to meet the girl on Saturday evening on a motorcycle. But the girl’s father, brother Yaru Khan, uncles Sharif Khan, Jagar Khan, Ranjhe Khan, and Roshan Khan, and around 10 other people attacked the three youth with sticks,” the SHO said.

Though Singh and Bishnoi managed to escape, the mob allegedly beat Arshad to death.

Arshad’s body was handed over to his family members on Sunday evening after the post-mortem examination was done.

tags
top news
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In