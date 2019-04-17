‘BJP cannot prevent my success,’ says Kanimozhi after I-T raids

Unfazed by the Income Tax raids at her house, DMK leader Kanimozhi on Wednesday said the BJP cannot stop her from winning the Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP cannot prevent my success through this income tax raid. The raid is anti-democratic, deliberately planned and tested and no documents have been seized”, the DMK’s candidate from Tamil Nadu’s Thootukudi said, reports ANI.

The DMK leader, who is the daughter of late Karunanidhi, added that the BJP was trying to intimidate her.

On Tuesday, officials from the income tax department and the Election Commission (EC)searched Kanimozhi’s residence and office, two days before the state votes.

According to I-T department officials who refused to be named, the raids were conducted on the basis of a complaint by the returning officer and district magistrate Sandeep Nanduri.

“The raids were conducted in Kurinji Nagar at Thoothukkudi. As we received information about cash movement, we launched the raids. About 10 officials from the ECand I-T department have conducted the raids,” said an official in the I-T department on condition of anonymity. Attempts to contact Nanduri were unsuccessful.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 09:01 IST