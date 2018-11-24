BJP is losing polls, so diverting attention to Ram temple, says BSP chief Mayawati

The BJP is losing elections and has raised the Ram temple issue to divert attention of the people, BSP chief Mayawati said on Saturday, slamming the saffron brigade for waiting for five years.

She pointed out that during its time in power, the BJP has not fulfilled even 50% of its promises made in 2014.

“BJP is losing assembly election in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh due to failure of it’s government at the Centre and in the states. BJP and the PM (Narendra Modi) feel that they won’t be back in power. To divert attention from their failures, they raised Ram Mandir issue. Had their intentions been good they needn’t have waited for five years,” she said, adding that it was a political tactic and nothing else.

“Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena and VHP are doing is part of their conspiracy,” she said and urged the Supreme Court should dispose the Ram temple issue soon.

The BSP chief also noted that Dalit organisations like Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 were working for rival parties “behind the curtains”.

“Those running these anti-BSP organisations are telling innocent people of our party in Dalit colonies that they will make Behenji PM.

“These organisations do this not only for their & opposition’s selfish needs but also provoke our innocent people against people of the upper caste and spread hatred. They are playing with people’s sentiments,” she warned asking her party workers to not donate funds to these organizations.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 12:19 IST