‘Blast-like’ noise near police station in Punjab's Amritsar, probe on

A blast-like noise was heard at Islamabad Police Station in Punjab's Amritsar in the wee hours of Tuesday, December 17, police said, adding that there were damages or injuries. Police said the blast-like noise was heard around 3 am(ANI)

Police said the blast-like noise was heard around 3am. Investigation has begun, they said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said their sentry heard the noise around 3am-3.15am and added that people claimed responsibility on social media for the same.

"We verified those claims. We had nabbed 10 people from a module earlier, two brothers were also nabbed - one of them is a juvenile," the officer said.

"Another man, Aman Khokhar and two-three others are on our target and they will be nabbed soon. Old incidents have been traded and we are verifying this incident as to what has been used here...But we will investigate this and take it to its logical end. This module will be neutralised...We are alert...," Bhullar told news agency ANI.

Similar recent incidents

In a similar incident earlier this year, a blast occurred at a house in the upscale Sector 10 of Punjab's Chandigarh on September 11. The suspect in this case, identified as Rohan Masih, was nabbed from Amritsar.

In May last year, two blasts were reported at Heritage Street near Amritsar's Golden Temple within 32 hours. While the first explosion left six people injured on May 6, another blast took off at the same spot next day.

Over the second incident, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav had confirmed that a low-intensity explosion happened. He said it appeared to be a crude bomb as no detonator was found on the spot.

Reports had said that the first blast happened at a chimney of a restaurant.

Later Commissioner of Police Amritsar had said on X, "A news related to blasts in Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. The investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony, advise all to fact check before sharing".