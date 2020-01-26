e-paper
Bodies of 3 Sikkim residents recovered in north Bengal day after car falls in river

A car approaching Siliguri through National Highway 10 fell into the Teesta at Likhuvir under the Kalimpong police station area on Saturday.

india Updated: Jan 26, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
The death toll in Friday’s road accident in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district went up to four.
The death toll in Friday's road accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district went up to four. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The death toll in Friday’s road accident in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district went up to four after three more bodies were fished out from the Teesta River on Saturday.

The four belonged to the same family and were travelling in a car from Gangtok in Sikkim.

The car approaching Siliguri through National Highway 10 fell into the Teesta at Likhuvir under the Kalimpong police station area.

The bodies of Chandan Rai, his wife Tulshi and son Sargam were found inside the car as it was pulled out of the water by rescuers on Saturday.

The body of the youngest member of the family, 13-year-old Sakshi, was found on Friday.

“Deodutta Tamang, the driver, is still missing,” A Bhattacharya, inspector-in-charge of the Kalimpong police station, said.

