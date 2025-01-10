Bombay high court expresses concern over Mumbai AQI: ‘Phase out diesel vehicles, wood-fired bakeries’

Amid the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, the Bombay high court on Thursday reportedly proposed the phasing out of diesel vehicles and wood/coal-fired kilns or 'bhattis' used by bakeries. Air quality has deteriorated in Mumbai-Thane as well as surrounding suburbs for the past few days. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

The Bombay high court also wondered if there would be a solution for air pollution in the city or if citizens have to continue seeing haze each year after Diwali.

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice GS Kulkarni underlined the importance of CNG and electric vehicles to combat air pollution, The Bar and Bench reported.

Also Read | HC slams BMC over deteriorating air quality; proposes real-time AQI monitoring

“Not to copy Delhi, but can we consider permitting only CNG-driven vehicles and phasing out diesel engines?” The Bar and Bench quoted the bench, which was hearing a suo motu PIL from 2023 over Mumbai's poor air quality, as saying.

Senior advocate Darius Khambatta, serving as the Amicus Curiae in the case, pointed out that bakery bhattis are the third-largest contributors to air pollution in Mumbai, following construction sites and red-category industries.

Also Read | 10 locations in Mumbai breaches PM2.5 limits on 50 days: Report

He also emphasised the urgent need to address pollution from construction sites, identifying them as the leading source. In response, the high court suggested the potential removal of bakery bhattis, the report said.

'Bhattis are used by bakers and small food places'

"There are two ideas that you may consider. Bhattis are used by bakers and small food places. We are not sure about the fuel used. According to reports, Mumbai produces over 5 crore buns annually. This could be a major source of air pollution. Can the Corporation suggest banning the use of wood or coal for all bhattis in the city? Is there any statutory regulatory regime available for bhattis? Can we impose a condition that new licences will only be issued if they discontinue the use of wood and coal?" the bench asked.

In reply, senior advocate Milind Sathe, appearing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the civic body had already issued notices to bakeries still operating coal and wood-fired bhattis, directing them to switch to sustainable kilns within a year.

Advocate general Birendra Saraf also suggested that further action can be taken against these establishments if air pollution norms are not met, the report added.

Encourage to use CNG or electric cars: Bombay HC

The Bombay high court also suggested systematically phasing out diesel-driven vehicles to address pollution. It added that people should be encouraged to use CNG or electric cars instead of the ones running on petrol or diesel.

The division bench said while all authorities are broadly aware of the problems and the reasons behind Mumbai’s depleting Air Quality Index (AQI), the solution and measures to be taken need to be arrived at immediately, news agency PTI reported.

On Thursday, the court noted that each year the situation is the same after Diwali.

“What is the solution in such situations? All this starts every year after Diwali. Broadly, we know the problems and the causes… so now what is the solution? Or do we continue to see this haze every year all over Mumbai? There is such low visibility on some days,” PTI quoted the bench as saying.

The court noted that in 2023, it had permitted the bursting of firecrackers only for a few hours daily during the Diwali festival but its directive was not implemented at all.

“We saw firecrackers being burst even up to 1 am in the morning despite our orders. The implementing agencies did not follow our orders at all,” it said.

The court said it was sorry to note that no proactive measures have been taken by the authorities.

The court also noted that a significant portion of pollution is caused by construction in the city and was not appreciative of the stand taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that a choice has to be made between development and clean air.

(With inputs from PTI)