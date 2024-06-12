Bonn talks: Friction over report on rich countries’ progress

NEW DELHI: A draft negotiating text on the synthesis of biennial reports of rich countries or Annex I parties to the UN Climate Convention, has stirred controversy at the ongoing Bonn climate talks because it refuses to acknowledge the findings of a report that says none of them are on track to meet their 2030 emission reduction targets. The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference convened from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). (UNFCCC)

The draft negotiating text published on June 8 refers to findings of the synthesis of biennial reports from rich countries published last year which states that no Annex 1 party will achieve their 2030 target set out in their nationally determined contributions, with existing measures. It further notes that, on the basis of existing measures, aggregate emissions of Annex 1 parties are projected to increase by 0.5% between 2020 and 2030.

Third World Network, a non profit international research and advocacy organisation focusing on North-South affairs, which has been tracking the negotiations at Bonn, said rich country parties were reluctant about acknowledging the full findings of the report in the Bonn negotiations. Annex 1 parties include the US, UK, European Union, Australia, and Japan .

“Developed countries like US, European Union (EU), Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom, Norway and Japan expressed a preference for only taking note of the report and refused to acknowledge the findings of the report. Japan and the US said they preferred this because “the report was already there,” the TWN update said.

Developing countries displayed a united stand and insisted on acknowledging the findings of the report in the draft decision, TWN added.

“Led by G77 and China, all developing countries groups like the Arab Group, Alliance of Small Island Developing States (AOSIS), Africa Group, Alliance of Latin America and Caribbean (AILAC), Least Developed Countries (LDC), Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) said they would prefer to reflect the findings of the report in the subsidiary body decision.”

Harjeet Singh, a climate activist and observer at the Bonn talks, highlighted the hypocrisy of developed nations, stating, “The latest United Nations synthesis report lays bare the stark hypocrisy of developed nations. Despite their legal obligations, these countries are not just failing to reduce carbon emissions in line with their historical responsibilities; they are projected to increase them by 2030.

Due to the deadlock in the discussion, co-facilitators suggested a change in the language according to TWN. “The Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI) discussed the compilation and synthesis of the fifth biennial reports of Annex I Parties, agreeing to further address the agenda item in the next session (SBI 61).” But this would mean pushing the discussion to November.

Brazil speaking for the G77 and China said it agreed to the inclusion of the procedural text but also requested that the entire draft text (including findings of the report) be placed within brackets.

Observers said on one hand rich countries are demanding that countries meet Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degrees C goal but on the other their own emissions are continuing to rise.