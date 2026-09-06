Book Box: The teacher I didn’t want to be

Dear Reader, The author at a Jaipur Literary Festival School Outreach teaching session

I never wanted to be a teacher.

I’d read To Sir, With Love and was touched by this story of a teacher in London’s impoverished East End changing lives. Later I read Teach Like Your Hair’s on Fire, where author Rafe Esquith teaches low-income kids in Los Angeles, using art and music to inspire children.

I remembered my own debts to my teachers – Teacher Nargis at my convent school who made dry history that was full of dates to be memorised suddenly sound like a story, and later at IIM Calcutta professors like Indivar Kamtekar, who awoke in all of us a sudden burning love for Indian economic and political history.

And yet I didn’t want to be a teacher. It wasn’t glamorous enough, it didn’t pay enough. I chose instead to be a banker and then a marketer of bone china tableware.

And then our daughters were born and we moved from being DINKS (Double Income No Kids) to SINKS (Single Income Numerous Kids). Money became tight. As I drilled my daughters in mathematics, getting them to listen to Multiplication Rock to learn their tables and to convert fractional quantities in cake recipes so the servings could be larger, I thought – why not include the neighborhood kids too? And charge them a fee?

So Maths Cats began. And then Reading Cats.

I poured hours into preparing lesson plans, into making sure the kids had a lot of fun as they read and multiplied and divided. The classes grew in size and I was consumed. Till it came to a point where I had to choose – scale up or shut down. The answer became obvious because I knew I didn’t want to be administering some sort of teaching franchise. I stopped teaching. My days were so full and frenetic, I didn’t give it much thought.

It was only years later when I found myself in classrooms around the country, that I realised how much I’d missed teaching, how much I missed the electric intensity of live sessions that go well. And how much I missed the feeling of shared exhilaration when my students got it and moved to the next level.