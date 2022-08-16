Live
LIVE: India Covid tally drops below 10K-mark for first time in around 2 months
Breaking news live updates August 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 08:50 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 16, 2022 08:50 AM IST
Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passes away
Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh passed away at the AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday morning.
Aug 16, 2022 08:45 AM IST
India Covid tally drops below 10K-mark for first time in around 2 months
India Covid tally drops below 10K-mark for first time in around 2 months with 8,813 new cases; 29 deaths in 24 hours.
Aug 16, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Chinese vessel has reached Sri Lanka port amid concerns in India
Chinese vessel has reached Sri Lanka port amid concerns in India, reports ANI, citing local media.
Aug 16, 2022 08:10 AM IST
President pays floral tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal.
Aug 16, 2022 06:46 AM IST
India gifts Dornier to Sri Lanka a day ahead of Chinese vessel arrival
India on Monday gifted a Dornier reconnaissance aircraft to Sri Lanka to bolster the island nation’s capability to tackle drug trafficking and maritime security challenges, with the move coming a day ahead of a controversial visit by a Chinese research vessel.
Read more
Aug 16, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Bihar govt to expand cabinet today
The Bihar cabinet expansion is scheduled to be held on August 16 with focus on a larger representation for backward classes and minorities, in line with the vote base of the two major constituents of the Grand Alliance — the Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) and Janata Dal (United) — functionaries familiar with the matter said.
Read more
Subscribe to our best newsletters
Subscribed to newsletter successfully
Thank you for subscribing to our
Daily News Capsule newsletter.
Published on Aug 16, 2022 08:43 AM IST
A fresh low-pressure area was likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around August 19 and is expected to cause widespread to moderate rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand
Monsoon trough is expected to remain active for three days south of its normal position. (Hindustan Times)
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 08:51 AM IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee had served as India's PM for a brief period in 1996, between 1998 and 1999, and then for a full term between 1999 and 2004.
President, PM pay rich tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary(HT)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Published on Aug 16, 2022 08:12 AM IST
Such a move is aligned with the trust and cooperation that we share with India, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on at a reception hosted by India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu at India House on Independence Day on Monday.
File photo of Frank Kendall, secretary of the US Air Force.(AFP)
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 08:50 AM IST
Breaking news live updates August 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 04:15 AM IST
At Independence, India was bruised. But then, in the past 75 years, it consolidated, it turned, it confronted challenges, it rose, and it changed.
To understand the importance of August 15, 1947, we need to turn back 200 years. (Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Granting of the land is just one aspect of serving the cause of the people of Northern Karnataka, said Bommai.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ByAgencies , Bengaluru (karnataka)
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 11:44 PM IST
Police said the incident took place at 9:30pm when unidentified assailants waylaid and attacked Shajahan in Kottekad region of the district with sharp-edged weapons.
K Shajahan (HT Photo)
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 04:58 AM IST
The announcement comes amid repeated attacks by the Opposition on deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of providing one million jobs during the 2020 assembly elections campaign.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets the audience during the Independence Day celebration at Gandhi Maidan. (HT)
Published on Aug 15, 2022 11:43 PM IST
Five persons were killed and four others were injured in a road accident that took place near Bangur check-post in Bidar district on Monday, said police
Police added that the accident took place as the car they were travelling in collided with the truck. (Representational photo)
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 11:43 PM IST
Reiterating the commitment to welfare and development agenda, the chief minister said his government had ushered in revolutionary changes in the administration in last three years.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (Agencies)
Published on Aug 15, 2022 11:43 PM IST
Mahatma Gandhi epitomised all lofty humanitarian principles like secularism, equality, brotherhood, simplicity, honesty and discipline, he said in his Independence Day address after unfurling the tricolour from Fort St George.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin (PTI)
Published on Aug 15, 2022 11:43 PM IST
Clarifying that he and his government respect Nehru, using whose name Congress ruled the country for 65 years, he accused the grand old party of neglecting other national icons like B R Ambedkar and Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai pays salute to the National Flag after hoisting it on the occasion of the Independence Day function, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India , Bengaluru
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 03:50 AM IST
PM Modi recalled the role of over 30 leaders, including women freedom fighters and tribal revolutionaries, in the freedom struggle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after addressing the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort. (PTI)
Published on Aug 15, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Bommai also announced that the government will ensure 100% toilet coverage in all the schools and colleges in the state.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai during the Independence Day function, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 11:42 PM IST
While the government has maintained stoic silence on the matter, BJP leaders have defended the move.
Removing Nehru’s picture from the freedom fighters’ list is not only an insult to Nehru, but to the entire country, all the freedom fighters and themselves also,” Siddaramaiah said. (HT Archive)