LIVE: I-T survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai ends after three days

Updated on Feb 17, 2023 06:14 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, February 17, 2023:

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

  • Feb 17, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region

    According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 97 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, today at 5:01 am IST.

  • Feb 17, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    I-T survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai ends after three days

    The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Thursday gave an update on the income tax department's survey operation at its offices in Delhi and Mumbai. It said the I-T officials left the offices and it hopes that ‘matters are resolved as soon as possible’.

‘…Without fear or favour’: BBC ‘back to normal’ after I-T survey ends

Updated on Feb 17, 2023 06:10 AM IST

The international broadcaster said in a Twitter post that the I-T officials have left the offices and they will ‘continue to cooperate with the authorities'.

The British Broadcasting Corporation's office building in Delhi.(AFP)
BySnehashish Roy
LIVE: I-T survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai ends after three days

Updated on Feb 17, 2023 06:14 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Cong slams Bommai for ‘failed’ promises ahead of Budget

Published on Feb 17, 2023 02:41 AM IST

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday termed the chief minister a “habitual lair” over his alleged failure to fulfil his promises of 2022-23

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his government’s last Budget on Friday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Water security is a key area of concern: Modi

Published on Feb 17, 2023 02:38 AM IST

Water security is a major issue for India and its conservation is a shared responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he raised concerns over water pollution and depletion of groundwater.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/PIB)
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur
12 cheetahs from South Africa set to arrive in India tomorrow

Updated on Feb 17, 2023 02:37 AM IST

Twelve cheetahs from South Africa are set to arrive in India on Saturday, taking the total count of the big cats to 20 in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, the Union environment ministry said on Thursday.

In September last year, Kuno received eight cheetahs from Namibia. (ANI)
ByShruti Tomar, New Delhi, Bhopal
Number theory: The importance of Air India deal for France, Britain and the US

Updated on Feb 17, 2023 04:23 AM IST

How important is the Air India-Boeing-Airbus deal for India’s trade relations with these three countries? Here are four charts that explain this in detail

A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
ByPavitra Kanagaraj
Criminal fall and political resurrection of Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Published on Feb 17, 2023 02:22 AM IST

Recent developments, however, suggest that the Sirsa-based sect is on the path to revival, with a helping hand from politicians in Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was serving a sentence for rape and murder, has been granted a 40-day parole, on Friday. (ANI)
ByHitender Rao, Sirsa
No political angle in soldier’s murder in TN, say police

Published on Feb 17, 2023 02:15 AM IST

The clarification came from the top police official on a day when the BJP went on a demonstration across the state condemning the DMK government’s “cruel disrespect to our Indian Army.”

Police said the DMK councillor of Nagajonahalli town panchayat in Krishnagiri district, who was arrested on Wednesday evening, is among the nine accused in the case. (HT Archives)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Govt has given tribals pride of place, says PM

Published on Feb 17, 2023 02:04 AM IST

Aadi Mahotsav is a mega national festival to showcase tribal culture on a large scale. It is being held from February 16 to 27 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with a woman who presented a shawl to him during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav' - National Tribal Festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Income tax dept concludes 3-day ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices of BBC

Published on Feb 17, 2023 01:49 AM IST

The Income Tax department concluded its survey at the BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai over alleged non-compliance with tax rules on Thursday night, almost three days after it began scanning financial details and collecting data from office managers.

Security guards outside a building housing BBC office during an income tax survey, in Mumbai. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Over 3,000 Chennai civic staff on their toes to battle mosquito menace

Published on Feb 17, 2023 01:32 AM IST

Chennai has more number of culex mosquitoes which grow in sewage water, drains, canals compared to aedes mosquitoes which grow in freshwater, say civic officials. Culex mosquitoes have been found to be prevalent along the Buckingham Canal

More than 3,000 civic staff have fanned out across Chennai to undertake mosquito-control measures such as fogging operations along streets, drains and using amphibious and robotic excavators to remove hyacinth and stagnated water, officials said. (Shutterstock)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Massive food-purchase plans on anvil: Officials

Updated on Feb 17, 2023 01:30 AM IST

Geopolitical uncertainties, global supply-chain disruptions due to the knock-on effects of the pandemic, and depleted state-owned cereal stocks are the main reasons for expansion of procurement, which refers to the government’s purchases of foodgrains at benchmark floor rates known as minimum support prices (MSP), one of the officials said.

Currently, federally held cereal stocks are at a six-year low after extreme weather crimped wheat output in 2022-23 by 2.5% to 106 million tonne (REUTERS)
ByZia Haq
3 Odisha forest officials held for killing worker over elephant carcass burning: Police

Published on Feb 17, 2023 01:09 AM IST

The Odisha police on Thursday arrested three forest officials for allegedly killing a temporary forest guard, who witnessed the burning of the carcass of an elephant that was poached in the state’s Similipal tiger reserve last December

HT Image
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
Supreme Court reserves verdict on Sena camps’ pleas

Updated on Feb 17, 2023 04:21 AM IST

Lawyers for the Thackeray faction argued that the 2016 judgment was the basis on which the rival Shiv Sena faction led by present chief minister Eknath Shinde obtained time from the Supreme Court on June 27 to reply to the disqualification notices issued by then deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal till July 12.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha reserved its order for Friday.(HT Photo)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Judiciary must step in to ensure an effective arbitration ecosystem: CJI

Published on Feb 17, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The judiciary has to play an important role in ensuring an effective arbitration ecosystem by stepping in to protect the independence and impartiality of arbitral proceedings, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Thursday, while also stressing on the need for a “gender-diverse arbitral pool” to bring experiential learning to the entire process

HT Image
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi
