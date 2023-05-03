Home / India News / BREAKING: 20th batch with 116 Indian evacuees arrive in Jeddah
Live

BREAKING: 20th batch with 116 Indian evacuees arrive in Jeddah

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Breaking news live, May 3, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 03, 2023 06:34 AM IST

    Texas man accused of killing five neighbors last week, arrested

    A man believed to be the suspect in the killing of five neighbors in Texas last week has been arrested after a manhunt, NBC News reported, citing the local prosecutor, Reuters reported.

  • May 03, 2023 05:32 AM IST

    Operation Kaveri: 20th batch with 116 Indian evacuees arrive in Jeddah

    The twentieth batch, carrying 116 stranded Indian evacuees on an Indian Air Force C-130J flight, has arrived in Jeddah from Port Sudan.

    "20th batch of evacuees arrives in Jeddah from Port Sudan. IAF C-130J flight brings 116 evacuees," the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in the tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news top news

LIVE: 20th batch with 116 Indian evacuees arrive in Jeddah

india news
Published on May 03, 2023 05:32 AM IST

Breaking news live, May 3, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

It’s Savadi vs Kumathalli again in Athani, but with parties flipped

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 12:43 AM IST

In Athani, BJP's Laxman Savadi and Congress' Mahesh Kumathalli are facing each other again, this time contesting from the parties they opposed in the previous election. The BJP is confident the Lingayat vote bank will stay loyal while Savadi is counting on goodwill to counter Ramesh Jarkiholi?s political clout and 'wealth'. The assembly segment comprises around 2.20 lakh voters, of which around a lakh are Lingayats.

While Kumathalli is counting on the large Lingayat vote bank, Savadi says he is fighting for self-respect
ByArun Dev, Athani (belagavi)

Sena attacks Maha BJP’s move to campaign against MES in Belagavi

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Sanjay Raut said winning a single seat is important for MES while BJP would not suffer major damage if it lost one or two seats

After Maharashtra BJP’s announcement campaigning in Karnataka, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesman Sanjay Raut said he and other leaders from his party would campaign for the candidates backed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti. (ANI)
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel

Politician pushed off a cliff after road rage brawl in Bengal district

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 12:36 AM IST

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when Roshan Lama, with his wife and daughter, was heading towards their home at Monsong from Kalimpong in his car.

A case of murder under IPC Section 302 was registered on Tuesday (Representative photo)
ByPramod Giri, Siliguri

HC denies interim relief to Rahul in defamation case

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The law states that if a member is convicted of any offence for two or more years of imprisonment, he will be disqualified as an MP.

Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by a Surat court led to his disqualification from Parliament (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad

Supreme Court allows Chhattisgarh to recruit under 58% quota norm

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 03:13 AM IST

The Supreme Court stayed the Chhattisgarh high court’s order that declared “unconstitutional” an amendment to the 2011 law and struck it down last year.

A three-judge bench headed by justice BR Gavai was hearing an urgent request by the Chhattisgarh government. (HT File Photo)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

SC sends 2 UP trial court judges to judicial academy

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 12:31 AM IST

By the March order, the court also put high courts on guard to deal with judges who defy the order by withdrawing judicial work and sending them for training at judicial academy.

The March 21 order of the top court passed in a batch of cases titled Satender Kumar Antil had said, “It is the duty of the high courts to ensure that the subordinate judiciary under their supervision follows the law of the land...” (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

Chinese foreign minister to visit India for SCO meet

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang will visit India to attend the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting this week, his second trip to the country in two months, and also travel to Myanmar to deepen cooperation.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang. (AP)
BySutirtho Patranobis, Beijing

US panel asks State Department to declare India ‘country of particular concern’

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 04:38 AM IST

This is the fourth year in a row that the USCIRF has made a similar recommendation with regard to India.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that USCIRF continues to “regurgitate biased and motivated comments about India” (ANI)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington

Karnataka elections: Pre-poll seizures of freebies, cash cross 300 crore

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 04:50 AM IST

Karnataka polls: The Election Commission on Monday said it has so far seized cash and items worth ₹305 crore in the state.

Police seized <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakhs from a car at Dundur check post, in Gadag district, on April 6. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Supreme Court judge decries bid to delay Bilkis Bano case verdict

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 04:48 AM IST

Justice Joseph retires on June 16 when the Supreme Court is on its summer break. His last working day in court will be May 19, after which the vacation starts.

Bilkis Bano was 21, and five months’ pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the violence during the 2002 riots. (HT_PHOTO)
ByUtkarsh Anand

SC rules HCs cannot suspend sentence unless case of acquittal made out

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Finding the order that suspended the life sentence of the convicts “impermissible”, a bench of justices MR Shah and JB Pardiwala set aside the high court’s order passed on September 16 last year, and directed the three men, convicted for murder, to surrender before the Hajipur trial court within three days.

Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday took exception to a Patna high court order allowing three life-sentence convicts to remain on bail till their appeal gets decided. (Representational image/Shutterstock)
ByAbraham Thomas

BJP running a ‘stolen government’ in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 03:42 AM IST

The outgoing BJP regime in poll-bound Karnataka was a “government by theft,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow in Chikkamagalur on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Special court faults SIT probe into Naroda case for acquittals

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 02:44 AM IST

Naroda Gam massacre: A special SIT court last month acquitted all accused in the Naroda Gam case where 11 Muslims were killed.

Former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani leaves the session court after being acquitted in the 2002 Naroda Gam massacre case, in Ahmedabad. (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad

‘Congress has history of appeasing terrorists’: PM Modi in Karnataka

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 03:33 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress first locked up Lord Ram and has now vowed to lock up those who chant “Jai Bajrang Bali”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out