BREAKING: 20th batch with 116 Indian evacuees arrive in Jeddah
Breaking news live, May 3, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 03, 2023 06:34 AM IST
Texas man accused of killing five neighbors last week, arrested
A man believed to be the suspect in the killing of five neighbors in Texas last week has been arrested after a manhunt, NBC News reported, citing the local prosecutor, Reuters reported.
-
May 03, 2023 05:32 AM IST
Operation Kaveri: 20th batch with 116 Indian evacuees arrive in Jeddah
The twentieth batch, carrying 116 stranded Indian evacuees on an Indian Air Force C-130J flight, has arrived in Jeddah from Port Sudan.
"20th batch of evacuees arrives in Jeddah from Port Sudan. IAF C-130J flight brings 116 evacuees," the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in the tweet.