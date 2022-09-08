Live
BREAKING: PM Modi to unveil the new Central Vista Avenue today
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Breaking news live updates September 08, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sep 08, 2022 05:59 AM IST
PM Modi to unveil the new Central Vista Avenue today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will inaugurate the refurbished Central Vista in the national capital. Read more
Topics
BREAKING: PM Modi to unveil the new Central Vista Avenue today
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Breaking news live updates September 08, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Vitamin D supplement doesn’t reduce Covid risk: Study
Published on Sep 08, 2022 02:20 AM IST
The findings are based on two large clinical trials that showed boosting Vitamin D levels in adults during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was not associated with protection against respiratory tract infections or Covid-19.
SC: Nobody prohibiting hijab, wearing it to school the issue
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 04:54 AM IST
Hearing the Karnataka hijab ban cases, the bench of justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia also disagreed with the submissions of one of the petitioners that right to dress is a fundamental right since it involves freedom of expression.
Indians killed in 1971 war: B'desh gives scholarship to slain soldiers’ family
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Among the recipients was Anuj Ekka, grandson of legendary war hero Albert Ekka, who posthumously was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour for valour, for his role in the Battle of Gangasagar.
‘Delusional thinking’: Pakistan rejects Himanta Sarma's ‘Akhand Bharat’ remark
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 04:55 AM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the party's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign and said that if he regrets his grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) made any mistake, he should instead try to “integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh, and work for Akhand Bharat”.
Kerala plans 12-hour duty system in transport body
Published on Sep 08, 2022 12:12 AM IST
The pro-CPI(M) Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), did not say anything on what should be the timings under the system, but stated that it has to be brought into effect within six months from October 1 after arriving at a consensus with everyone
KCR’s daughter takes a dig at Sitharaman
Published on Sep 08, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Referring to Sitharaman’s comments that PM Modi’s posters should be displayed at the PDS shops for having ensured supply of foodgrains under the Centre’s flagship welfare schemes, she said the Prime Ministers’ pictures were never put up at PDS shops in the past
Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra CM Shinde’s plea on ‘real Sena’ on Sept 27
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 04:51 AM IST
On August 23, ECI was orally asked by a previous bench to stay its hands and not proceed with Shinde’s plea on recognition of his faction as the “real” Shiv Sena.
I-T surveys office of NGO Oxfam, think tank CPR
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 02:14 AM IST
According to one of the people mentioned above, the survey was conducted at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), non-government organisation Oxfam India and a Bengaluru-based media foundation Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).
Modi pushes for meeting needs of aspirational India
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 01:46 AM IST
After chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to all ministers and shared his vision on governance for the next 25 years, the person cited above said on condition of anonymity.
BJP lodges complaint against DMK IT head over ‘offensive image’
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:59 PM IST
The BJP leader, Amar Prasad Reddy, a close aide of Tamil Nadu’s party president K Annamalai, has filed the complaint under the category of hate speech and cyber crime for “demeaning Lord Maha Vishnu and hurting Hindu sentiments.”
Cabinet clears PM-SHRI plan to upgrade over 14.5k schools
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:57 PM IST
The scheme was announced on Teachers’ Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said these schools would serve as model institutes and will encapsulate the spirit of NEP 2020
Army reorients forces to sharpen focus along LAC’s eastern sector
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 01:52 AM IST
The army is strengthening its posture in the country’s east at a time when India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in the Ladakh sector since May 2020, with resolution of problems there appearing to be elusive despite intense military and diplomatic negotiations.
Minister Umesh Katti passes away, laid to rest with full state honours
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:55 PM IST
The Karnataka government declared state mourning till September 9 as a mark of respect on the passing away of the minister.
, BelagaviHirekoppa Rajan Samuel I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar
Yellow alert ends for Bengaluru, BBMP directed to set up relief cells
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:54 PM IST
After close to a week of heavy rain, there might be some respite, as the yellow alert issued for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts for the past three days ended on Wednesday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any fresh alert for the coming days
, BengaluruHT Correspondent I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar