BREAKING: PM Modi to unveil the new Central Vista Avenue today

india news
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 05:59 AM IST

Breaking news live updates September 08, 2022:

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 08, 2022 05:59 AM IST

    PM Modi to unveil the new Central Vista Avenue today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will inaugurate the refurbished Central Vista in the national capital. Read more

breaking news

Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

Vitamin D supplement doesn’t reduce Covid risk: Study

india news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 02:20 AM IST

The findings are based on two large clinical trials that showed boosting Vitamin D levels in adults during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was not associated with protection against respiratory tract infections or Covid-19.

“Vaccination is still the most effective way to protect people from Covid-19...” said Peter Bergman, professor, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, in an editorial. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
“Vaccination is still the most effective way to protect people from Covid-19...” said Peter Bergman, professor, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, in an editorial. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
SC: Nobody prohibiting hijab, wearing it to school the issue

india news
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 04:54 AM IST

Hearing the Karnataka hijab ban cases, the bench of justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia also disagreed with the submissions of one of the petitioners that right to dress is a fundamental right since it involves freedom of expression.

Indian Muslim students wearing burqas leave Mahatma Gandhi Memorial college after they were denied entry into the campus in Udupi, Karnataka state, India, February. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Indian Muslim students wearing burqas leave Mahatma Gandhi Memorial college after they were denied entry into the campus in Udupi, Karnataka state, India, February. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Indians killed in 1971 war: B'desh gives scholarship to slain soldiers’ family

india news
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 01:11 AM IST

Among the recipients was Anuj Ekka, grandson of legendary war hero Albert Ekka, who posthumously was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour for valour, for his role in the Battle of Gangasagar.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, (Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg)
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, (Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
‘Delusional thinking’: Pakistan rejects Himanta Sarma's ‘Akhand Bharat’ remark

india news
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 04:55 AM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the party's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign and said that if he regrets his grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) made any mistake, he should instead try to “integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh, and work for Akhand Bharat”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Kerala plans 12-hour duty system in transport body

india news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The pro-CPI(M) Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), did not say anything on what should be the timings under the system, but stated that it has to be brought into effect within six months from October 1 after arriving at a consensus with everyone

The Kerala CMO statement said that a 12-hour single duty system would be first implemented in ordinary and fast passenger services and would be applicable for six days in a week. (AP)
The Kerala CMO statement said that a 12-hour single duty system would be first implemented in ordinary and fast passenger services and would be applicable for six days in a week. (AP)
ByPress Trust of India
KCR’s daughter takes a dig at Sitharaman

india news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Referring to Sitharaman’s comments that PM Modi’s posters should be displayed at the PDS shops for having ensured supply of foodgrains under the Centre’s flagship welfare schemes, she said the Prime Ministers’ pictures were never put up at PDS shops in the past

K Kavitha, daughter of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a tweet said it was both delightful and insightful to hear how the state’s social security pension scheme has supported the beneficiaries. (ANI)
K Kavitha, daughter of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a tweet said it was both delightful and insightful to hear how the state’s social security pension scheme has supported the beneficiaries. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India
Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra CM Shinde’s plea on ‘real Sena’ on Sept 27

india news
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 04:51 AM IST

On August 23, ECI was orally asked by a previous bench to stay its hands and not proceed with Shinde’s plea on recognition of his faction as the “real” Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. (HT PHOTO)
ByUtkarsh Anand
I-T surveys office of NGO Oxfam, think tank CPR

india news
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 02:14 AM IST

According to one of the people mentioned above, the survey was conducted at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), non-government organisation Oxfam India and a Bengaluru-based media foundation Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Income Tax department (IT) officials leave after conducting a raid at premises of the think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), in New Delhi, Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Income Tax department (IT) officials leave after conducting a raid at premises of the think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), in New Delhi, Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
ByHT Correspondent
Modi pushes for meeting needs of aspirational India

india news
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 01:46 AM IST

After chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to all ministers and shared his vision on governance for the next 25 years, the person cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
BJP lodges complaint against DMK IT head over ‘offensive image’

india news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:59 PM IST

The BJP leader, Amar Prasad Reddy, a close aide of Tamil Nadu’s party president K Annamalai, has filed the complaint under the category of hate speech and cyber crime for “demeaning Lord Maha Vishnu and hurting Hindu sentiments.”

BJP national secretary B L Santosh took to Twitter to describe this move as a “next level intimidation” after DMK’s bullying failed to “silence nationalist voices.” (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
BJP national secretary B L Santosh took to Twitter to describe this move as a “next level intimidation” after DMK’s bullying failed to “silence nationalist voices.” (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent
Cabinet clears PM-SHRI plan to upgrade over 14.5k schools

india news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:57 PM IST

The scheme was announced on Teachers’ Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said these schools would serve as model institutes and will encapsulate the spirit of NEP 2020

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with I & B Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the media on Cabinet decisions at National Media Centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI09_07_2022_000124B) (PTI)
New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with I & B Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the media on Cabinet decisions at National Media Centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI09_07_2022_000124B) (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Army reorients forces to sharpen focus along LAC’s eastern sector

india news
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 01:52 AM IST

The army is strengthening its posture in the country’s east at a time when India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in the Ladakh sector since May 2020, with resolution of problems there appearing to be elusive despite intense military and diplomatic negotiations.

The army is strengthening its posture in the country’s east at a time when India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in the Ladakh sector since May 2020. (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
The army is strengthening its posture in the country’s east at a time when India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in the Ladakh sector since May 2020. (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByRahul Singh, Dinjan (assam)
Minister Umesh Katti passes away, laid to rest with full state honours

india news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:55 PM IST

The Karnataka government declared state mourning till September 9 as a mark of respect on the passing away of the minister.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai pays last respect to minister Umesh Katti, in Belagavi. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai pays last respect to minister Umesh Katti, in Belagavi. (HT Photo)
ByHirekoppa Rajan Samuel I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Belagavi
Yellow alert ends for Bengaluru, BBMP directed to set up relief cells

india news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:54 PM IST

After close to a week of heavy rain, there might be some respite, as the yellow alert issued for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts for the past three days ended on Wednesday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any fresh alert for the coming days

A view of submerged temple following rain, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)
A view of submerged temple following rain, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bengaluru
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
