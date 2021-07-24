Breaking News: Soldier dies in mine blast in Jammu's Mendhar
-
JUL 24, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Soldier dies in mine blast in Jammu's Mendhar
-
JUL 24, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Raj Kundra taken to Crime Branch's property cell office in connection with Pornography case
Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was taken to Crime Branch's property cell office in Byculla, Mumbai, late on Friday night.
Earlier on Friday, a Mumbai Court sent Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27 in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.
Mumbai Police on Friday produced Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe before Magistrate Court seeking further custody for seven days.
-
JUL 24, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Andhra Govt transfers 16 IAS officers across state
The Andhra Pradesh government, in a major reshuffle, issued orders on Friday to transfer 16 IAS officers with immediate effect.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das had issued a government order in this regard.
According to the order, D Muralidhar Reddy, IAS (2006), Collector and District Magistrate, East Godavari District was transferred and posted as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC)
-
JUL 24, 2021 06:00 AM IST
PM Modi assures Centre's full assistance to Goa amid floods due to incessant rains
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to enquire about the prevailing flood situation in Goa due to incessant rains and assured him of the Centre's full support and assistance to the State.
Sawant further said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the State due to incessant rains.
-
JUL 24, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Pentagon flags national security threat from Chinese tech firm Da Jiang Innovations
The US Defense Department said on Friday that systems made by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to US national security.
"The Department of Defense (DOD) position is that systems produced by Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to national security," the Defense Department said in a statement.