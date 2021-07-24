Home / India News / Breaking News: Soldier dies in mine blast in Jammu's Mendhar
Live

Breaking News: Soldier dies in mine blast in Jammu's Mendhar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 08:07 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 24, 2021 08:07 AM IST

    Soldier dies in mine blast in Jammu's Mendhar

    Indian Army jawan dies in mine blast at J&K's Mendhar, another injured

  • JUL 24, 2021 06:57 AM IST

    Raj Kundra taken to Crime Branch's property cell office in connection with Pornography case

    Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was taken to Crime Branch's property cell office in Byculla, Mumbai, late on Friday night.

    Earlier on Friday, a Mumbai Court sent Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27 in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.

    Mumbai Police on Friday produced Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe before Magistrate Court seeking further custody for seven days.

  • JUL 24, 2021 06:57 AM IST

    Andhra Govt transfers 16 IAS officers across state

    The Andhra Pradesh government, in a major reshuffle, issued orders on Friday to transfer 16 IAS officers with immediate effect.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das had issued a government order in this regard.

    According to the order, D Muralidhar Reddy, IAS (2006), Collector and District Magistrate, East Godavari District was transferred and posted as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC)

  • JUL 24, 2021 06:00 AM IST

    PM Modi assures Centre's full assistance to Goa amid floods due to incessant rains

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to enquire about the prevailing flood situation in Goa due to incessant rains and assured him of the Centre's full support and assistance to the State.

    Sawant further said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the State due to incessant rains.

  • JUL 24, 2021 06:00 AM IST

    Pentagon flags national security threat from Chinese tech firm Da Jiang Innovations

    The US Defense Department said on Friday that systems made by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to US national security.

    "The Department of Defense (DOD) position is that systems produced by Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to national security," the Defense Department said in a statement.

breaking news
FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) queue up maintaining physical distance to buy liquor in Kochi, Kerala, on Friday, July 23, 2021. (R S Iyer / AP)
india news

Kerala under complete weekend lockdown, Covid-19 curbs reinforced

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 07:21 AM IST
The Kerala government said that the weekend lockdown on July 24 (Saturday) and July 25 (Sunday) will be under the same guidelines issued during the earlier phase of lockdowns on weekends.
Union home minister Amit Shah during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Kamal Kishore / PTI)
india news

Amit Shah on 2-day Meghalaya tour from today, to meet all northeast CMs

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 06:35 AM IST
The northeastern states include Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. Among these states, Assam has reported boundary conflicts with Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram.
india news

Breaking News: Soldier dies in mine blast in Jammu's Mendhar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officers and Karnataka disaster response team during a rescue operation at a flooded area after heavy rain in Uttara Kannada district. (Via @IndiaCoastGuard on Twitter)
india news

Heavy rain floods Karnataka; red alert in 7 districts, ICG swings into action

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Karnataka sounded a red alert on Friday night in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu, in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in these parts over the next 24 hours.
Story Saved
