India News / Breaking News: Is India seeing early signs of Covid-19 third wave?
Live

Breaking News: Is India seeing early signs of Covid-19 third wave?

  Breaking News Updates July 9, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 05:24 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 09, 2021 05:22 AM IST

    Second Covid-19 wave lingering, or early signs of 3rd?

    India faced a severe second wave of Covid-19 infections starting February. The seven-day average of daily new infections rose 36 times between February 11 and May 9, which is when the second wave peaked. Read More

Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking News: Is India seeing early signs of Covid-19 third wave?

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 05:24 AM IST
Daily new cases have since fallen sharply, but the latest statistics underline the need for caution. (REUTERS)
india news

Second Covid-19 wave lingering, or early signs of 3rd?

By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 04:43 AM IST
What is worrying about the current situation is that the nature of the infection's curve changed a month ago. The 7-day average of new cases was declining at the rate of 6.7% per day on June 2.
The Delhi high court directed Twitter to inform the court by Thursday regarding the appointment of a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT rules.(Reuters)
india news

Give plan to comply on oath: Delhi high court to Twitter

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 04:29 AM IST
Twitter had sought eight weeks to appoint permanent grievance officers and to set up a liaison office in India, a request the court denied.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the Council of Ministers, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI photo)
india news

Don’t be complacent, single mistake can derail fight against Covid: Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 04:27 AM IST
At the meeting of the expanded council of 77 members, Modi also asked the ministers to be punctual, learn from their predecessors, and focus on public service.
Story Saved
