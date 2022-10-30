Breaking: CAQM bans construction work in NCR amid deteriorating air quality
Oct 30, 2022 06:20 AM IST
After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk orders job cuts across social media giant, says report
Elon Musk, the new boss of Twitter, has ordered job cuts across the social media giant, asking managers to prepare list of people to be laid off, a report by the New York Times said.
Oct 30, 2022 05:42 AM IST
CAQM bans construction work in NCR amid deteriorating air quality
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR has imposed a ban on construction activities amid deteriorating air quality. "Under this, all construction work will be banned except for special projects like Central Vista and other projects of national need," an official statement from the CAQM on Saturday said.
Oct 30, 2022 05:29 AM IST
Halloween stampede in South Korea: Nearly 150 killed so far, global leaders pay tribute
At least 149 people have been killed and several others are injured in a stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul, South Korea late Saturday. Leaders across the globe including United States President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister condoled the loss of lives.
Oct 30, 2022 05:27 AM IST
4 killed, 18 injured after petrol tanker explodes in Mizoram's Aizawl
Four people were killed and 18 others were injured after a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram's capital city Aizawl, police told news agency PTI late Saturday. The incident occurred at Tuirial village at around 6 pm when the tanker was going to Champhai. The police added that five people among the injured were in critical condition.