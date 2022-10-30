Home / India News / Breaking: CAQM bans construction work in NCR amid deteriorating air quality
Breaking: CAQM bans construction work in NCR amid deteriorating air quality

india news
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 06:22 AM IST

Breaking news October 30, 2022:

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 30, 2022 06:20 AM IST

    After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk orders job cuts across social media giant, says report

    Elon Musk, the new boss of Twitter, has ordered job cuts across the social media giant, asking managers to prepare list of people to be laid off, a report by the New York Times said. 

  • Oct 30, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    CAQM bans construction work in NCR amid deteriorating air quality

    The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR has imposed a ban on construction activities amid deteriorating air quality. "Under this, all construction work will be banned except for special projects like Central Vista and other projects of national need," an official statement from the CAQM on Saturday said. 

  • Oct 30, 2022 05:29 AM IST

    Halloween stampede in South Korea: Nearly 150 killed so far, global leaders pay tribute

    At least 149 people have been killed and several others are injured in a stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul, South Korea late Saturday. Leaders across the globe including United States President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister condoled the loss of lives. 

  • Oct 30, 2022 05:27 AM IST

    4 killed, 18 injured after petrol tanker explodes in Mizoram's Aizawl

    Four people were killed and 18 others were injured after a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram's capital city Aizawl, police told news agency PTI late Saturday. The incident occurred at Tuirial village at around 6 pm when the tanker was going to Champhai. The police added that five people among the injured were in critical condition. 

breaking news

Actor Poonam Kaur explains why Rahul Gandhi held hand; Sena leader slams troll

india news
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 06:14 AM IST

Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate, Jothimani and Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the trolling while actor Poonam Kaur explained why Rahul Gandhi held her hand.

Actor Poonam Kaur slammed BJP's Priti Gandhi for the demeaning comment over her photo with Rahul Gandhi.
Breaking: CAQM bans construction work in NCR amid deteriorating air quality

india news
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 06:22 AM IST

Breaking news October 30, 2022:

Four killed, 18 injured as petrol tanker catches fire in Mizoram

india news
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 05:03 AM IST

The tanker caught fire when locals tried to collect petrol oozing out of the tanker due to some reason.

Image for representative purpose only.
Rahul calls for more govt role in health, education

india news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Retired professor of University of Hyderabad and civil liberties activist G Hargopal also met Gandhi during the yatra. He told the Congress leader that Mahabubnagar was one of the most economically backward districts in the country, facing massive migrations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister

india news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Speaking at an interactive session with students of institutes like NIFT here, Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the traditional uniqueness and vibrancy of design of the country’s weavers who used different kinds of materials and fabrics

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during interaction with students of design technology as Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal looks on, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI)
Coimbatore blast a terror attack bid, CM Stalin wrongly informed: BJP

india news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:29 AM IST

Responding to a question on state electricity and excise minister V Senthil Balaji’s demand that Annamalai be investigated for disclosing the particulars, the BJP president said he was prepared to divulge the relevant information if he was summoned

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said alleged there was ample evidence pointing to a terror attack and little action was taken despite the Centre having issued an alert on October 18. (ANI)
Teen abducted, raped by 7 in MP; admin to raze houses of accused

india news
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 12:29 AM IST

A large number of local residents along with political leaders staged a protest on Saturday afternoon and demanded demolition of houses of all the accused.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the police to take swift action in the case. “The rape accused of minor will get only capital punishment,” he told reporters.
YSRCP holds rally

india news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Apart from YSRC supporters, people from various walks of life, including NGOs, lawyers’ associations, public organisations, intellectual forums, writers and student associations along with the general public, participated in the rally

Over 100,000 people under the banner of the Joint Action Committee for Decentralisation took out a rally in Tirupati on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Two minors dragged by vehicle over ‘theft’ in MP

india news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:27 AM IST

A video of the incident, which took place at Indore’s Choithram vegetable market on Saturday morning, was widely circulated on social media.

In the purported video, the boys, aged between 13 and 17 years, are seen being tied to a loading vehicle with a rope. The vehicle suddenly starts and the boys are dragged on the ground for around 20 feet before onlookers start shouting and make it stop.
TMC MLA’s wife wins 1cr lottery, political row erupts in Bengal

india news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:25 AM IST

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress of money laundering after the wife of a TMC legislator in Kolkata won a lottery prize of ₹1 crore

TMC MLA’s wife wins <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1cr lottery, political row erupts in Bengal
Nadda chairs meetings to quell rumblings in Himachal Pradesh

india news
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Nadda, who hails from the state and is familiar with the subtleties of the state’s polity, was a “natural choice” to talk the rebels out of contesting as independents or from joining other parties in the fray, according to a party functionary.

BJP National President JP Nadda with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur takes a stroll at Ridge in Shimla. (PTI)
Accused in Telangana MLA poaching case remanded in judicial custody

india news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:21 AM IST

The development came hours after the Telangana high court struck down an earlier order by the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases that rejected the Cyberabad police’s remand request of the three accused, identified as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simha Yaji Swamy.

Nanda Kumar, accused in TRS MLAs poaching case, being produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court judge G. Rajagopal at his residence in Hyderabad, Saturday. (PTI)
AAP seeks public opinion on its CM face for Gujarat

india news
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The move is similar to what the AAP had done in Punjab ahead of state elections, when it conducted a survey and Bhagwant Singh Mann emerged as the popular choice. Mann became chief minister after the party swept the polls.

Kejriwal said the results of the survey will be made public on November 4, when the party will name its chief ministerial face (ANI)
DGCA orders probe after fire in IndiGo Jet’s engine

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:56 PM IST

A Delhi to Bengaluru flight of IndiGo was aborted just before take-off on Friday because one of its engines stalled, leading to surging airflow and subsequent fire, airport officials said on Saturday

A screen grab of the viral video shows the IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight's one engine caught fire at the time of taxiing at the airport in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Govt panel pushes for games on Indian epics

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The recommendation has been made by a sub task force formed by the Union information and broadcasting ministry to explore ways in which India’s animation, visual effects, gaming and comic (AVGC) sector can be boosted

Sunday, October 30, 2022
