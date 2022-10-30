Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Five killed, two injured as 2-storey building collapses in Amravati: Reports

Five killed, two injured as 2-storey building collapses in Amravati: Reports

It was a dilapidated building that collapsed in the Prabhat Cinema area of Amravati, the city police said.

At least five people were killed and two others injured as an old two-storey building collapsed.(Source: Twitter)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

At least five people were killed and two others injured as an old two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Amravati city on Sunday afternoon, news agency PTI reported.

It was a dilapidated building that collapsed in the Prabhat Cinema area of Amravati, news agency ANI reported citing the city police.

The incident occurred around 2 pm, the official told PTI. "The building located in Prabhat Chowk area of the city collapsed, killing five persons and injuring two others," Amravati Police commissioner Arti Singh said.

After the building collapsed, the bodies of the persons buried under the debris were brought out by the rescue team. But the rescue work is still on, district collector Pavneet Kaur said, adding that the incident will be investigated and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

A civic official said the Amravati Municipal Corporation (AMC) had issued a notice for the demolition of the building in July as it had become old and dilapidated.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident and announced on Twitter that chief minister Eknath Shinde has decided to provide a financial assistance of 5 lakh to the families of each deceased from the CM Relief Fund.

The medical expenses of the injured persons would be borne by the state government, he added. The divisional commissioner has been instructed to conduct an inquiry into the incident, Fadnavis tweeted.

maharashtra amravati
