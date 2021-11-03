Home / India News / Breaking news: WHO likely to discuss emergency use of Covaxin today
Breaking news: WHO likely to discuss emergency use of Covaxin today

Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:38 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
  • Nov 03, 2021 06:36 AM IST

    WHO likely to discuss emergency use of Covaxin today

    A World Health Organization technical committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday for a closely watched decision on giving an emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin.

Strong CMs behind bypoll wins: BJP

While it managed to win all five seats in Assam, the party’s performance in Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls in 2022, and where the BJP is in power, Rajasthan where it emerged third and fourth in the two assembly seats where bypolls were held, and in Karnataka, where it lost a seat in Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s hometurf has sounded an alarm.
A second leader of the BJP said the election results have reiterated the need for strong local leadership. (HT Archive/For Representative Purposes)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:31 AM IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Key victories for Congress but challenges remain

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Every victory for the Congress is a victory of our party worker. Keep fighting hate. No fear!” The victories are important for the principal Opposition party ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab early next year.
Himachal Congress workers celebrating their party’s win in Mandi bypoll.(Birbal Sharma/HT Photo)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:15 AM IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As Covaxin awaits WHO approval, here's list of countries where it is cleared

The technical advisory group for Emergency Use Listing had sought additional information from Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech on October 26. Experts hope the WHO will grant the approval soon.
Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19.(HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:38 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mapping a clean October, and what could lie ahead...

In terms of concentration of PM 2.5, October 2021 was a better air-quality month than October 2020 in most Indian states. This is especially the case for northern India.
Even if emission of pollutants doesn’t decrease, the weather can improve air quality.(HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 05:03 AM IST
By Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
