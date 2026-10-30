Tawang, Sacred Piprahwa relics linked with Lord Buddha are set to be brought to Arunachal Pradesh for a three-week exposition in the northeast state starting with Tawang on October 31, officials said on Friday. Buddha-linked holy relics to be taken to Arunachal for exposition from Oct 31-Nov 21

Currently housed at the National Museum in Delhi, the holy relics will be on display at the iconic Tawang Memorial till November 1, following the inauguration of the exposition on Saturday, and will then be taken to Bomdila and Namsai, reflecting Arunachal Pradesh's rich Buddhist traditions.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, is scheduled to participate in the inaugural ceremony at the historic Gaden Namgyal Lhatse , the culture ministry said.

The ministry is hosting the exposition of the Holy Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha, in collaboration with the government of Arunachal Pradesh, the International Buddhist Confederation and the National Museum, from October 31 to November 21, it said.

After ceremonial observances at the museum on the night of October 30, the relics are planned to be taken to the Air Force Station, Palam, for onward transportation to Arunachal Pradesh, the officials said.

As per the proposed movement itinerary, the holy relics are scheduled to depart from Palam in the early hours of October 31 by a special Indian Air Force aircraft and reach the Air Force Station, Borjhar, Guwahati, before being transported by helicopter to Tawang, they said.

Upon arrival, the holy relics will be received with due religious ceremony and reverence.

They will thereafter be taken to the Tawang Monastery for installation and the inaugural ceremony, scheduled for October 31 morning.

A further inaugural function, together with the opening of the associated exposition and exhibition, is scheduled for November 1, with Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu as the chief guest, the ministry said.

The exposition will coincide with the last day of International Tourism Mart 2026 being hosted by the tourism ministry in Tawang from October 29-31.

On Friday, several ITM delegates visited the Tawang monastery and experienced the rich architectural and cultural heritage of the centuries-old Buddhist site.

PTI also visited the monastery on Friday morning and interacted with some of the monks there.

Preparations are underway for the exposition at the monastery, which is also a popular tourist destination.

"The holy relics were last time brought here in 2013 when Tawang hosted it. We feel deeply honoured to host it again. The Holy Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha hold great reverence for us. His exalted statue graces the central hall of our monastery," the monk told PTI here.

The occasion coincides with the observance of Lhabab Duchen, a significant festival in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition commemorating the Buddha's descent from the heavenly realm. The exposition will thus bring together religious observance, cultural heritage and public participation in a spiritually meaningful setting, the official said.

The movement and installation of the holy relics are being planned with particular attention to their sanctity, security and conservation requirements. The Ministry of Culture is coordinating with the Ministry of Defence, Indian Air Force, the government of Arunachal Pradesh, the National Museum and other agencies concerned for the necessary operational arrangements, they said.

Piprahwa, present-day Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, occupies a prominent place in the archaeological history of Buddhism. In 1898, William Claxton Peppé excavated a stupa at the site and discovered reliquaries containing bone fragments and precious objects, bringing international attention to the historical and religious significance of the discovery.

Subsequently, the Archaeological Survey of India conducted further excavations between 1971 and 1977 under the supervision of archaeologist K M Srivastava. Excavations at deeper levels revealed two additional reliquary caskets containing ancient bone relics traditionally associated with Lord Buddha, the culture ministry said.

The larger casket contained 12 sacred bone fragments, while the smaller casket contained 10, making a total of 22 sacred relics recovered during these excavations. Of these, 20 are preserved at the National Museum, New Delhi, and two at the Indian Museum, Kolkata.

The relics, comprising ancient osteological material, are regarded as exceptionally rare and are accorded profound religious reverence by Buddhist communities. Their historical and archaeological importance is accompanied by a deep spiritual significance rooted in the long-established Buddhist tradition of relic veneration.

On November 8, the holy relics are scheduled to be ferried from Tawang to Rupa by helicopter and thereafter, by road to Bomdila. The itinerary includes ceremonial reception at Upper Gompa before their installation at Lower Gompa, the officials said.

On November 14, the holy relics will be transported from Bomdila to Rupa by road and thereafter, by helicopter to Nalung Helipad, Namsai. They will be taken to the Golden Pagoda for the exposition.

Following the conclusion of public darshan at Namsai, the holy relics are scheduled to return to the National Museum on November 21 via Tezu Airport and Air Force Station, Palam.

The timings and movement arrangements will remain subject to operational, weather and security considerations, the officials said.

The holy relics being taken to Arunachal Pradesh originate from Piprahwa in present-day Siddharthnagar district, an archaeological site associated with ancient Kapilavastu and the Shakya tradition of Lord Buddha.

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